Deputies with the Audubon County Sheriff’s Office arrested Zachariah Colton, 19 of Atlantic, on July 4, for Operating While Intoxicated-1st. He was released on his own recognizance later that day.

Kevin Knutsen, 58 of Audubon, was cited into court on July 21, on two counts of Burglary 3rd. He was released on his own recognizance.

Johnnie Baugher, 33 of Audubon, was arrested on a Domestic Abuse Assault charge on July 23. He was released on his own recognizance the following morning.

Willie George, 18 of Lansing, Kan. was arrested for Possession of Marijuana 1st and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia on July 23, 2022. He was released on his own recognizance the following morning.

Colton Haskins, 18 of Terril, was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated -1st, Possession of Controlled Substance- Marijuana 1st and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia on July 23, 2022. He was released on his own recognizance the following day.

Michael Vanbaale, 59 of Des Moines, was arrested for Driving while Suspended on July 24, 2022. He was released on his own recognizance later the same day.

Gerald Young Jr., 52 of Gray, was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated-3rd and Driving While Suspended on Aug. 1. He was released on his own recognizance later that day.

Gerald Young Jr. was arrested again on Aug. 3, for Dominion/Control of a Firearm/Offensive weapon by Felon charge. He was released on his own recognizance the following day.

Rodney Nichols, 56 of Gray, was arrested for Trafficking in Stolen Weapons-1st on Aug. 3. He was released on his own recognizance the following day.

Steven Deist, 48 of Audubon, was arrested for Domestic Abuse Assault-1st on Aug. 6. He posted bond and was released later that day.

Cole Jacob Benton, 32 of Hamlin, was arrested on two counts of Burglary 3rd, Theft 2nd, Theft 4th, Possession of Controlled Substance- Marijuana 3rd or subsequent and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia on Aug. 10. He posted bond on Aug. 12 and was released.

Kevin Anderson, 42 of Hamlin, was arrested for Domestic Abuse Assault-1st on Aug. 15. He was released the following morning on his own recognizance.

Michelle Penn, 52 of Audubon, was arrested for Domestic Abuse Assault-1st and Child Endangerment on Aug. 20. She was released on her own recognizance on Aug. 22.

Timothy Asmus, 22 of Audubon, was arrested on Sept. 13, for Driving While Barred. He was released on his own recognizance later that morning.

Jerrold White, 67 of Exira, was arrested on Sept. 14, for Operating While Intoxicated- 1st. He was released on his own recognizance later that day.

Adam Karstens, 41 of Brayton, was arrested on Sept. 15, for Dominion/Control of Firearm/Offensive Weapon by Felon, Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon, Domestic Abuse Assault-Display or Use of Weapon 1st, Possession of Controlled Substance- Methamphetamine- 1st, Possession of Controlled Substance- Marijuana 1st and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was held on the charges until he posted bond on Sept. 21.

Jason Schiltz, 34 of Denison, was arrested on Sept. 20, for Driving While Barred and Theft 2nd. He was released on his own recognizance the following day.

Mark Smith, 44 of Exira, was cited into court for two counts Sex Abuse 3rd and two counts Sex Abuse 2nd on Sept. 22. He posted bond and was released on Sept. 27.

Jacquelyn Delano, 61 of Audubon, was arrested on Sept. 23, on Controlled Substance Violation- methamphetamine, Controlled Substance Violation- marijuana and two counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She was held by the magistrate on the charges.

Laura White, 36 of Kimballton, was cited into court on Sept. 26, for an assault charge. She was released on her own recognizance.

Tamara Humphrey, 49 of Atlantic, was arrested on a Driving While Barred charge on Oct. 6. She was released on her own recognizance later that day.

Cody Klocke, 19 of Carroll, was arrested on Oct. 8, for Operating while Under the Influence-1st and Possession or Carrying Dangerous Weapon while Under the Influence. He was released on his own recognizance later the same day.

Alexis Free, 27 of Fort Collins, Colo., was arrested on Oct. 9, by the Audubon Police Department on unrelated charges. She was charged by the Audubon County Sheriff’s Office for Introducing Intoxicants or Drugs into Institution. She appeared before the magistrate and was held on her charges.

Mindy McKern, 44 of Council Bluffs, was arrested on Oct. 16, on an outstanding Burglary 3rd warrant. She posted bond and was released the following day.

Timothy Asmus, 22 of Audubon, was arrested on Nov. 30, on an outstanding Driving While Barred warrant and a new charge for Driving While Barred. He posted bond and was released the next day.

William Brubaker, 26 of Audubon, was arrested on Dec. 5, for Violation of Sex Offender Registry- 2nd or Subsequent and Child Endangerment charges. He posted bond and was released on Dec. 7.

Victoria Griffen, 26 of Shelby, was cited into court on a Driving While Barred on Dec. 6. She was released on her own recognizance.

William Brubaker was arrested again on Dec. 8, for a Violation of Sex Offender Registry-2nd or Subsequent. He posted bond and was released on Dec. 10.

Note: Criminal Charges are merely accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.