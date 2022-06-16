SHELBY COUNTY - Two people were hospitalized after getting out of a structure fire in Shelby at about 6:24 a.m. on Monday, according to reports.
Shelby County Emergency Management 911 center got the call about a structure fire on Des Moines Street in Shelby and the call said people could be in the house, and two were rescued.
Shelby Fire and Rescue, Minden Fire and Rescue, Medivac, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, and Shelby County EMA responded.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the fire, and no additional information has been released.