ATLANTIC — Alison Dorsey, of Anita, found guilty in the death of an 11-week old infant named Luka Hodges, was sentenced to 50 years in prison and must serve at least 35 years of that time, after the judge heard reasons for a request for a new trial and statements from Luka’s parents, grandparents and a sibling on Wednesday morning at the Cass County Courthouse, in Atlantic. She was found guilty of murder in the second degree, and child endangerment resulting in death.
This was the second time around for this trial — the first ended in October 2021, after in a mistrial after the jury deadlocked.
Murder in the second degree comes with a sentence of 50 years, with a mandatory 35 years, and the judge gave her credit for time served. She also must pay $150,000 in restitution.
The sentencing resulted in a full courtroom, and a group of over 20 were seated or standing outside, listening, and many of them crying, during the speakers and attorneys talked.
Dorsey will be taken by deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s department to Iowa Correctional Institution for Women in Mitchellville.