ADAIR COUNTY - Jayson Omar Perez, 21, of Monte Alto, Texas and Fernando Becerra, Jr., 27, of Weslaco, Texas, were arrested Saturday, Oct. 1 in Stuart after an incident at the AmericInn. The pair was charged with willful injury causing serious injury - a class C felony - after allegedly assaulting a woman by hitting her with beer bottles, kicking and hitting her once she was on the ground.
