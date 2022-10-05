ADAIR COUNTY - Jayson Omar Perez, 21, of Monte Alto, Texas and Fernando Becerra, Jr., 27, of Weslaco, Texas, were arrested Saturday, Oct. 1 in Stuart after an incident at the AmericInn. The pair was charged with willful injury causing serious injury - a class C felony - after allegedly assaulting a woman by hitting her with beer bottles, kicking and hitting her once she was on the ground.

