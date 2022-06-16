AUDUBON COUNTY — A Kimballton man was arrested on charges of domestic abuse assault, sexual abuse and kidnapping for an incident that occurred on April 17, and was charged with violating a no-contact order as well.
Gunnar Michael Blum, 28, of Kimballton, was charged with domestic abuse assault, impeding air/blood flow and causing bodily injury, a Class D Felony; sexual abuse second degree, a Class B Felony and and kidnapping first degree, a Class A Felony for an incident that occurred on April 17. Blum was also charged with violating a no-contact order, a simple misdemeanor, through contact via social media on May 5.
According to the criminal charges, “The victim reported that Gunnar Blum had held (the victim) down by the throat, choking her off and on while he raped her in their bedroom.” Audubon County Deputy Dave Beane filed the report, saying, “This impeded (the victim’s) breathing while being choked. Blum also slapped the victim across her face. Blum also held the victim down by her shoulders. I could see the shoulders were red, along with her upper arms.”
A cash bond of $12,000 was posted on May 4 and an arraignment is set for June 27 at 1:30 p.m.
Blum filed a written arraignment and plea of not guilty on May 31, and waived his right to a speedy trial. Online court reports didn’t list further trial information.