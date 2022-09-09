Harlan Police
Arrests
Aug. 18 — Lydell Jay Smith, 36, of Omaha, Neb., was arrested on an active warrant. Smith was transported to the Shelby County Jail.
Aug. 20 — Mamuch Diw Guin, 32, of Harlan, was arrested following a call for service. Guin was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with public intoxication.
Aug. 31 — Tammy Jo Sales, 53, of Council Bluffs, was arrested following a traffic stop. Sales was transported to the Shelby County Jail where she was charged with driving while suspended, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance.
Aug. 31 — Ricky Lee Komor Jr, 21, of Council Bluffs, was arrested following a traffic stop. Komor was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with driving while suspended and possession of a controlled substance.
Aug. 31 — Alejandro Hernandez, 21, of Harlan, was arrested following a traffic stop. Hernandez was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with driving while suspended and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sept. 1 — Donald David Jacobsen, 42, of Harlan, was arrested following a call for service. Jacobsen was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with domestic abuse assault.
Accidents
Aug. 25 — A 2007 Chevy Impala, owned by Rodney Kenkel of Harlan, was legally parked in the 1300 block of Grand Avenue. A 2007 Nissan Murano, driven by Janice Seeley of Harlan backed out of a driveway, striking the left rear corner of the parked vehicle, causing an area of the bumper to be crushed in, along with damage to the bumper of the Murano.
Sept. 2 — Julie Martin of Harlan was northbound on Sixth Street approaching the intersection with Pine Street, driving a 2012 Chevy Traverse. A 2009 Dodge Avenger, driven by Scarlett McGuinness of Harlan, was stopped at the intersection, heading westbound. McGuinness pulled away from the stop sign, and didn’t see Martin’s vehicle due to the embankment on her left. The two vehicles made contact in the intersection, both sustaining front end damage but were able to be driven away from the scene.
Sept. 3 — On arrival law enforcement noticed a truck and trailer, along with a passenger car in a parking stall on private property. Jennifer Bailes, of Harlan, driving a 2014 Chevy Cruze, was attempting to back out of a parking stall, and struck a trailer that Allen Irlbeck of Avoca was pulling with a 2018 Dodge Ram. The Chevy Cruze had minor damage and Irlbeck’s trailer had minor scratches.