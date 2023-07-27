GUTHRIE CENTER – No injuries were reported following three different accidents this week, officials with the Guthrie County Sheriff’s office report.
On Tuesday evening, at about 7:45 p.m. vehicles driven by Debra K. Miller, 58, and Jessica M. Wharton, 35, both of Menlo, collided at the intersection of 6th and Panora Streets, in Menlo. Miller had failed to yield the right-of-way. Damage from the collision amounted to $11,000. Miller was cited for Failure to Yield from a stop sign.
On Wednesday night, July 26, a 2012 Chevy Impala driven by Roberta J. Ashby, 57, of Guthrie Center, struck a calf on 250th Street in Guthrie County. The calf – owned by Dale Clarke – died at the scene. Damage to the car was estimated at $2,500.
Then on Thursday, July 27, at around 4:50 a.m. Erika M. Martell, of Jefferson, 22, struck a deer on southbound Highway 25 near 160th Street, in Guthrie County. Her 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander SUV sustained $3,000 damage.