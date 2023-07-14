CASS COUNTY — Grace Thomsen, 32, of Elk Horn, turned herself in to the Cass County Jail on July 7, after being charged with taking money from the city of Cumberland.
She was charged with fraudulent practice first degree; theft first degree both Class C felonies and tampering with records, an aggravated misdemeanorTh after an offense dated Jan. 1, 2014.
The Office of the Auditor of State released a report of its findings from an investigation into the finances of the City of Cumberland between Jan. 1, 2014 and June 30, 2021. Thomsen was employed as the Cumberland City Clerk during the time of the investigation, and several crimes were identified and documented, then released in the report.
She was charged with first degree fraudulent practice for making entries and altering the records in an amount exceeding $10,000; There were also 36 utility invoices identified as initially being posted to Thomsen’s account and renamed as “Past Customer” or “Customer” causing them to be left out when a report on her account when a report one her account was run. There were five payments deleted from the city’s records, and a credit memo to reduce the amount owed on Thomsen’s account for the same amount as the deleted payments were fraudulently applied to her account reduce the outstanding balance. Two additional fraudulent credit memos were applied to her account to reduce the outstanding balance. In addition to her own utility accounts, 42 utility customers had fraudulent credit memos, deleted payments or a combination of the two on their accounts along with the corresponding deposits, according on court records.
Bail was set at $100,000 cash or surety; but it was modified on July 10 to $10,000 which was posted on July 11.
A preliminary hearing is set for July 27, but Thomsen waived her right to a preliminary hearing, asking the court set a date for arraignment. As of July 12, there was no response to the request.