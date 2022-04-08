Adair County Sheriff
Arrests
On March 27, Iowa State Patrol troopers arrested Andres Sanchez, 41, of Des Moines due to an outside warrant. Sanchez had a Polk County warrant for an OWI first- $2,000 cash only bond. Sanchez posted bond with us before Polk County was able to pick him up.
On April 1, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested Serena Marie Sims, 38, of Williamsburg, Va. for vehicular homicide- OWI and serious injury by vehicle. Sims was sentenced to prison on a case that stemmed from an accident on March 6, 2018. She was originally charged with vehicular homicide and two counts of serious injury by vehicle. She pled guilty on April 1 to involuntary manslaughter and serious injury by vehicle.
On April 2, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brandon Joseph Stone, 28, of Gravity for drug traffic -5GM to 5KG- amphetamine and drug tax stamp violation. Stone was held on $5,000 cash or surety on the arrest warrant, and then later at his initial appearance, the bond was set $2,000 cash or surety, 10% acceptable.
Harlan Police
Arrests
March 31 — David Dean Anderson, age 52, was arrested on an active Shelby County warrant. Anderson was transported to the Shelby County Jail.
April 1 — Ashley Elizabeth McWilliams, age 31, of Atlantic, was arrested following a traffic stop. McWilliams was transported to the Shelby County Jail where she was charged with operating while intoxicated.
April 4 — Brett Allan Ballantyne, age 27, of Harlan, was arrested following a call for service. Ballantyne was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with burglary second.
Accidents
On March 31, in the vicinity of Seventh Street and Farnam, a 2017 Dodge Ram, driven by Matthew Pelzer, of Harlan, was driving south and stopped for kids crossing. Larry Meurer of Harlan was driving a 2001 Chevy Express Van also driving south hit Pelzer’s vehicle in the rear.
April 3, at 2003 Chatburn Avenue, a 2014 Chevy Silverado, driven by Patricia Ballou of Exira, was attempting to park and struck a 2018 Honda Odyssey, owned by Mary Tepe of Harlan in the right driver’s side rear panel, damaging the rear bumper and panel. As Ballou was maneuvering back out of the parking spot, it struck a 2018 Chevy Equinox owned by Lindsey Jensen of Harlan in the rear quarter panel, and scratched the rear passenger door.
April 4 — Michael Gaul, of Earling, was traveling east, driving a 2011 GMC Sierra, exiting from Keast Auto parking lot, and failed to yield to oncoming traffic. Cathy Henningsen of Ida Grove, driving a 2013 Chevy Impala, traveling north on Highway 59 hit the right rear side of Gaul’s vehicle, spinning it around 180 degrees, and causing the GMC Sierra to collide with a 2017 Chevy Cruze, driven by Tarah Devin-Lawler, of Defiance, which was stopped at the stop sign on Lincoln Avenue.
Man Arrested for Stabbing in Atlantic
ATLANTIC - An Atlantic man has been charged with attempted murder and willful injury-causing serious injury.
At 12:03 a.m. on Monday, April 4 the Cass County Communications Center received a 911 call from a local residence requesting medical attention for a male subject that had been stabbed. Through an investigation, officers discovered the incident happened in the vicinity of 6th and Pine Streets in Atlantic. The victim was transported to the Cass County Hospital, and later transported to UNMC hospital in Omaha with serious injuries.
Michael Gehling of Atlantic was taken into custody without incident today (April 7).
The Atlantic Police Department was assisted by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.
No other details are being released at this time. If you have information regarding the incident, please call the Atlantic Police Department at 712-243-3512.