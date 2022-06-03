Eric Salmonson has been selected as the Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of St. Anthony Regional Hospital effective immediately. As Vice President and CFO, Eric directs the organization’s financial planning and accounting practices as well as its relationship with the financial community. Additionally, Eric provides leadership for the following departments: financial accounting, patient finance, patient registration, health information management, maintenance, laboratory, food and nutrition, rehab services, materials management and housekeeping.
“With Eric’s analytical skills and attention to detail, he will excel in his new role as Vice President and CFO,” said Ed Smith, President and CEO of St. Anthony. “As my career is concluding, I am confident in the leadership team of St. Anthony, and Eric will be a great asset to the organization.”
Eric received a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Business with an emphasis in Finance from Morningside University in 2017. Directly after college, Eric worked as an auditor for a national accounting firm out of Des Moines. He joined St. Anthony in 2021 as an assistant controller in the financial accounting department. Eric is working towards a Master’s degree in Healthcare Administration with an expected graduation of June 2023.
“I am excited to take on my new role as Vice President and CFO of St. Anthony Regional Hospital,” said Eric Salmonson. “I truly care about Carroll and the surrounding communities that St. Anthony serves. It’s a privilege providing quality care alongside all of the staff at St. Anthony.”
Born and raised in Omaha, Nebraska, Eric currently lives in Carroll with his wife Moriah (Bohlmann) who is a 2nd grade teacher in Denison.