DES MOINES – Iowans can begin requesting absentee ballots for the November general election, Secretary of State Paul Pate announced. State law allows Iowans to request absentee ballots beginning 70 days before an election. County auditors will begin mailing absentee ballots to those that requested them starting Oct. 19. That is also the first day Iowans can vote in-person for the Nov. 8 election.

Tags

Trending Food Videos