ATLANTIC — A trial day has been set for Michael Gehling, 19, of Atlantic, charged with attempted murder and willful injury in a stabbing case on April 3. His trial is scheduled for June 28, at 9:30 a.m. according to online court records. An arraignment is set for May 2 and the pre-trial hearing is set for June 6 at 9 a.m.
At 12:03 a.m. on Monday, April 4 the Cass County Communications Center received a 911 call from a local residence requesting medical attention for a male subject that had been stabbed. Through an investigation, officers discovered the incident happened in the vicinity of 6th and Pine Streets in Atlantic. The victim was transported to the Cass County Hospital, and later transported to UNMC hospital in Omaha with serious injuries.
Gehling was taken into custody without incident and charged with attempted murder (Class B Felony) and willful injury-causing serious injury (Class C Felony).