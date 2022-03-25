FAYETTE — As an extension of its current partnerships, Upper Iowa University (UIU) and Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) have agreed upon a new articulation agreement. This partnership provides another avenue for graduates of UIU’s industrial technology teaching degree program to more quickly apply the skills they learn directly into their own future classroom or work environment.
“We are so excited to have this latest partnership with DMACC as we further prepare industrial technology teachers,” Dr. Billie Cowley, UIU dean of the Andres School of Education, said. “Industrial technology is a high-need teaching area and we would not be able to provide this teaching license without DMACC’s partnership. Both UIU and DMACC look forward to helping Iowa school districts continue to offer industrial technology courses to their students.”
“We are thrilled by the opportunity to partner with Upper Iowa University and we look forward to helping UIU address Iowa’s teacher shortage in the industrial technology area,” added Dr. Jennifer Foster, DMACC’s dean of Industry and Technology.
As part of the articulation agreement, qualified students will complete 37-38 credits of DMACC’s CTE coursework. Students will be required to complete 10 semester hours in one of the following concentrations: manufacturing, energy and power, graphic communication, construction or transportation. Students will also complete 47 professional education core credits at UIU. The combined completed coursework between DMACC and Upper Iowa will allow Upper Iowa to provide an initial teaching license for students in the area of 5-12 industrial technology.
The UIU-DMACC agreement is one of many partnerships that UIU’s Teacher Education program has with community colleges and pre-K-12 schools. The University’s Andres School of Education programs prepare students to go directly into the teaching field and successfully work with others. To serve people well, the faculty commits to preparing students with a curriculum that is current and includes up-to-date, effective practices. UIU also strives to create meaningful partnerships with school districts and businesses that provide great mentorships and resources to students.
UIU’s teacher education programs are available at its main Fayette Campus and centers in Des Moines, Waterloo and the Quad Cities. New center and online students who have earned their associate degree from DMACC or any UIU partner school are eligible for a $1,500 Transfer Connection Scholarship annually. To learn more about the UIU/DMACC Industrial Technology Teacher Education program, the Transfer Connection and other available scholarships, and more, contact Jodi Grover, UIU-Des Moines Center teacher education coordinator, at groverj@uiu.edu.
About Upper Iowa University Founded in 1857, Upper Iowa University is a private, nonprofit university providing undergraduate and graduate degree programs to about 4,500 students-nationally and internationally-at its Fayette, Iowa, Campus and over 20 U.S. locations. Upper Iowa University is a recognized innovator in offering accredited, quality programs through flexible, multiple delivery systems, including online and self-paced degree programs. With a focus on developing leaders and lifelong learners, UIU provides dual enrollment programs for high school students as well as continuing education and professional development opportunities for learners of any age. For more information, visit www.uiu.edu.