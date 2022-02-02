IOWA CITY — More than 6,900 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa were named to the dean’s list for the 2021 fall semester. Dean’s list status was earned by only 1,402 first year undergraduates during the 2021 spring semester at Iowa, only 1,427 second year students, only 1,836 third year students, and only 2,304 fourth year students.
Joel Klocke of Dedham [Class: First Year; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Pre-Business]
Julia Mikkelsen of Dedham [Class: First Year; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Elementary Education Interest]
Jessica Singsank of Iowa City [Class: Fourth Year; College: College of Nursing; Major: Nursing-RN]
Cami Wagner of Audubon [Class: Fourth Year; College: Carver College of Medicine; Major: Radiation Sciences]
Macy DeBower of Audubon [Class: Third Year; College: College of Nursing; Major: Nursing-RN]
About the University of Iowa
As a top global university, Iowa is the ideal destination for learning, discovery, and innovation. We bring art and science together to create a truly unique interdisciplinary education.
With over 200 areas of study to choose from, students are encouraged to mix and match majors, minors, and certificates to earn a degree that reflects their unique interests.