Harlan Police
Arrests
On Feb. 18 — Benjamin Allen Sommer, 32, of Harlan, was arrested on an active Shelby County warrant. Sommer was transported to the Shelby County Jail.
On Feb. 24 — Matthew Wayne Tamms, 42, of Harlan, was arrested following a traffic stop. Tamms was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with interference with official acts, failure to carry registration card, registration violation, and dark windows.
On Feb. 27 — Chance Wayne Lucas, 31, of Harlan, was arrested following a call for service. Lucas was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with driving while revoked, public intoxication, no proof of insurance, and open container.
On Feb. 28 — Matthew Wayne Tamms, 42, Harlan, was arrested on an active Shelby County warrant. Tamms was transported to the Shelby County Jail.