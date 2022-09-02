DES MOINES – The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship today announced the first confirmed case of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type 2 (RHDV2) within the state of Iowa. The disease is not considered a risk to humans or other animal species, including cats and dogs, but it is highly contagious and deadly to rabbits.

