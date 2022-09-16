In Adair County, voters who reside in the Orient-Macksburg School District went to the polls to vote for a 10-year renewal of the district's Physical Plant and Equipment Levy (PPEL), no to exceed $1 per $1,000 of assessed property valuation, effective with the collection of taxes in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024. The public measure passed 59 yes votes to nine no votes. A simple majority vote was needed for the measure. Election officials say 11 percent or 68 of 606 registered voters cast their ballots during the election.
Voters approve new bond and PPEL renewal in area school districts
