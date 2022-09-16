In Adair County, voters who reside in the Orient-Macksburg School District went to the polls to vote for a 10-year renewal of the district's Physical Plant and Equipment Levy (PPEL), no to exceed $1 per $1,000 of assessed property valuation, effective with the collection of taxes in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024. The public measure passed 59 yes votes to nine no votes. A simple majority vote was needed for the measure. Election officials say 11 percent or 68 of 606 registered voters cast their ballots during the election.

