ATLANTIC — The trial of Alison Dorsey that ended in a mistrial last week will be tried again, according to Cass County Attorney Vanessa Strazdas.
“We have already decided to try the case again,” she said, adding, “but (we) will be filing a motion to change venue, as we had a difficult time getting a jury that had not heard anything about the case.
With the publicity during the trial, Strazdas felt “We’ll have an even harder time the second time around if we keep it in Cass County.”
The trial began on Oct. 27 and Judge Amy Zacharias declared a mistrial after polling jurors on Thursday.
Dorsey was charged with first degree murder and child endangerment for allegedly causing the death of Luka Hodges, an infant in her care, at her daycare center in Massena in early October, 2019.
Strazdas saud Dorsey’s right to a speedy trial “is back in play.”
“I do not know yet if (Dorsey) will waive it. If she doesn’t waive speedy, we will have to start the new trial within 90 days of the mistrial declaration,” Strazdas said.
That would put a new trial at the end of January, she said.
A telephonic trial scheduling conference has been scheduled for Nov. 16, according to online court records.