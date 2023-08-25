CASS COUNTY — Three Exira men were charged after a robbery in Atlantic on Aug. 18. Rey Moton, 22 and two 17-year-olds who were charged as adults, Kyle Looper and Xavier Prine, were also charged.
The robbery took place at 1508 Ash Street in Atlantic at about 4:58 p.m. on Aug. 18. Police officers contacted the victim and were able to get descriptions of the subjects involved and a vehicle. Atlantic officers were able to locate the vehicle, and all three subjects were detained. A search warrant was executed at 404 Olive Street, and a firearm that was suspected to have been used in the robbery was located.
Moton has been charged with dominion/control of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon, robbery in the first degree, burglary in the first degree, possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, first offense and theft 5th degree. He was booked and held on a $50,000 bond.
The two teens were charged with robbery first degree, burglary first degree, and theft 5th, and transported to Council Bluffs to a juvenile detention center.
The Cass County Sheriff’s office, Iowa State Patrol and Iowa Department of Natural Resources assisted with the investigation. Those with information regarding the robbery can call the Atlantic Police Department at 712-243-3512.