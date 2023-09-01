HARLAN – According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, here is a list of arrests dating back to Aug. 15:
Aug. 23 - Deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff's office arrested Donald Alfred Wheatley, 70, of Shelby, following a traffic stop at 12th Street and Chatburn Avenue. Wheatley was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with OWI second, driving revoked, and violation of restricted license;
Aug. 23 - Deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff's office arrested Jacob Austin Wingert, 25, of Panama, following a call for service in Panama. Wingert was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with public intoxication.
Aug. 17 - Deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff's office arrested Jacob Austin Wingert, 25, of Panama, following a call for service in the 600 block of Court Street in Harlan. Wingert was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with public intoxication;
Aug. 17 - Deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff's office arrested Brent Michael Swisher, 40, of Harlan, was arrested following an investigation in the 2000 block of 23rd Street. Swisher was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with Possession of Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Aug. 19 - Deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff's office arrested Tea Briannan Stevens, 30, of Atlantic, following a traffic stop on Hwy 44 and Maple Road. Stevens was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and keeping premises or vehicle for controlled substances;
Aug. 19 - Deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff's office arrested Thomas Morgan Lathrop, 31, of Omaha, Neb., following a traffic stop on Hwy 59. Lathrop was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with driving while license suspended, violations of conditions of restricted license, and failure to provide proof of financial liability;
Aug. 19 - Deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff's office arrested Dawson Gage Hansen, 23, Manilla, was arrested following a traffic stop on Hwy 59. Hansen was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with driving while license is suspended.
Aug. 20 - Deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff's office arrested Nyagach Dech Chigach, 33, of Harlan, following a call for service in the 500 block of 12th Street in Harlan. Chigach was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with disorderly conduct;
Aug. 20 - Deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff's office arrested Simon Buombiey Jacob, 34, Harlan, was arrested following a call for service in the 500 block of 12th Street in Harlan, Jacob was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with domestic abuse assault.
Aug. 21 - Deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff's office arrested Andrew Michael Lyman, 34, of Denison, was arrested following an investigation of multiple thefts. Lyman was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with theft third, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lyman was also charged with two counts of theft fifth.
Aug. 23 - Deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff's office arrested Garrett Richard Morrison, 23, of Omaha, Neb. was arrested following a traffic stop in the 800 block of Hwy 59. Morrison was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and keeping premises or vehicle for controlled substance.
Aug. 24 - Deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff's office arrested Gary Lyn McCoy, 67, Harlan, following a call for service in the 500 block of Market Street. Following an investigation McCoy was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with burglary and theft third;
Aug. 24 - Deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff's office arrested Jose Misael Rivera, 43, Harlan, was arrested following a traffic stop on Hwy 59. Rivera was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with driving under suspension;
Aug. 24 - Deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff's office arrested John Joseph Bowen,42, Harlan, was arrested following a traffic stop on Ridgeway Dr. Bowen was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with two counts of possession of controlled substance, keeping premises or vehicle for controlled substance, and driving under suspension;
Aug. 24 - Deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff's office arrested Christopher Allen Cue, 39, Council Bluffs, was arrested on an active Shelby County Warrant for failure to appear. Cue was transported to the Shelby County Jail.
Aug. 25 - Deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff's office arrested Lexus Ann Harris Larrison, 23, Council Bluffs, was arrested following a traffic stop on Hwy 59. Larrison was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance, keeping premises or vehicle for controlled substance, and following too close;
Aug. 25 - Deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff's office arrested Terrance Francis Weiland, 72, of Aurora, Colo. following a traffic stop on Hwy 191. Weiland was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with OWI first, open container, and speeding.
Aug. 26 - Deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff's office arrested Laura Ann Traufler, 46, of Earling, following a traffic stop in the 1800 block of 23rd Street in Harlan. Traufler was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with driving while suspended, failure to provide proof of financial liability, and operating a non-registered vehicle.
Aug. 27 - Deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff's office arrested Albert Alexander Johnson, 37, of Harlan, following a traffic stop in the 300 block of Hwy 59. Johnson was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with driving while suspended and failure to provide proof of financial liability;
Aug. 26 - Deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff's office arrested Laura Ann Traufler, 46, of Earling, was arrested following a traffic stop in the 1100 block of Hwy 59. Traufler was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with driving while suspended, and operation without ignition interlock.
Aug. 29 - Deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff's office arrested Jessica Lee Anderson, 35, Harlan, was arrested on an active Shelby County warrant for theft fifth. Anderson was transported to the Shelby County Jail;
Aug. 29 - Deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff's office arrestedKenny Lee Carl, 64, Harlan, was arrested after a search warrant was executed in the 1800 block of Exchange Street. Carl was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with keeping premises or vehicle for controlled substance, two counts of possession of controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Aug. 31- Deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff's office arrested Kenedee Marie Joanna Turner, 26, Audubon, following a traffic stop on Hwy 44 and Hazel Rd. Turner was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with theft fifth and failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Note: Criminal charges are merely accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.