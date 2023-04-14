Area Police Reports

Audubon County Sheriff's Office
Two vehicle accident
On April 11, deputies at the Audubon County Sheriff's office investigated a two vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 71 and Highway 44 at 1:43 p.m., according to Audubon County Sheriff Todd Johnson.
Steven Turner was traveling north bound on Highway 71, and AJ Pattee was traveling east bound on Highway 44. The vehicles collided at the intersection, and two individuals were taken to the hospital. Pattee was cited for failure to obey traffic control device.
Atlantic Police
Arrest
On March 27, Atlantic Police arrested Justin Rollins, 23, of Atlantic, for interference with official acts and disarming a peace officer. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On March 28, Atlantic Police arrested Tarek Bunan, 23, of Atlantic, for public intoxication. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On March 31, Atlantic Police arrested Carter Fulk, 20, of Atlantic, on Cass County warrants for possession of controlled substance (marijuana) and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On April 6, Atlantic Police arrested Winser Erick, 38, of Atlantic, for operating while under the influence. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On April 7, Atlantic Police arrested Jacob Johnson, 26, of Atlantic, for operating while under the influence. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On April 8, Atlantic Police arrested Joshua Kovac, 20 of Atlantic, for disorderly conduct and public intoxication. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On April 9, Atlantic Police arrested Richard Keasey, 43, of Atlantic,for operating while under the influence He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On April 9, Atlantic Police arrested Gary Van Ert, 40, of Atlantic, for operating while under the influence and two counts of child endangerment. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On April 9, Atlantic Police arrested Kisauo Stephen, 36 of Atlantic, for disorderly conduct, public intoxication, interference with official acts, willful injury and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On April 10, Atlantic Police arrested KR Takauo,27 of Atlantic, for public intoxication. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On April 10, Atlantic Police arrested Reciever Berdon, 35, of Atlantic, for public intoxication. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On April 13, Atlantic Police arrested Rexon Teruo, 18 of Atlantic, for public intoxication and criminal mischief fourth degree. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On April 13, Atlantic Police arrested Nicholas Andersen, 31, of Atlantic, for public intoxication, disorderly conduct and three counts of harassment. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
Cited
On March 29, Atlantic Police cited into court and released James Cisar, 62 of Atlantic, for Theft Fifth.