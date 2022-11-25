Cass County Sheriff
Arrests
On Nov. 15, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Cerriece Cusick, 30, of Loveland, Colo., for OWI first offense. Cusick was transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked and held.
On Nov. 12, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Andrew Malloy, 25, of Audubon, for OWI, second offense. Malloy was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on his own recognizance.
On Nov. 11, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Chance Hans, 46, of Atlantic, for domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury. Hans was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held.
On Nov. 5, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Zoe Ruhl, 65, of Griswold, for OWI first offense. Ruhl was transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked and held pending her later release on her own recognizance.
On Nov. 5, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Benser Mark, 28, of Atlantic, for OWI first offense and reckless driving. Mark was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on his own recognizance.
On Nov. 4, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Stanley Rossell, 51, of Lewis, on warrants for failure to appear, felon in control of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance. Rossell was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held.
Accident
On Nov. 15, at approximately 10:35 a.m., deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and area first responders were called to the intersection of Highway 48 and Whitney St. in Griswold for a motor vehicle accident with injuries. Responding units found that a Polaris Ranger being operated by James Reynolds, of Griswold, was traveling East on Whitney Street and pulled out in front of a Ford Ranger being operated by Raymond Buckley, of Griswold, whom was traveling South on Highway 48. The Ford Ranger struck the rear driver’s side area of the Polaris Ranger. The operator of the Polaris Ranger was transported to a local area hospital for medical care. The Polaris Ranger sustained an approximated $7,000 of damage and the Ford Ranger sustained an approximated $4,000 of damage.