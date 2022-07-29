First, I apologize for the late thank you.
I was travelling through your area on June 13 from Wisconsin to my home in Wellsville, Kan. I was just south of Audubon on route 71 when I had a flat tire. I was also in an area with no cell phone coverage. I dialed 911 and received an immediate answer and the two deputy sheriffs (both named Derick) responded. Unfortunately, the answering system at AAA did not work but they were able to contact Mr. Hansen at Hansen Interstate Repair who responded almost immediately. In fact, the response time was better than in larger urban areas. There were three tow services available to call but Mr. Hansen was the only one that responded. I later found out from him that he had been on call since 6 a.m. that morning (it was now past 9:30 p.m.) but he was still taking calls. Thank goodness or I might have been stranded alongside the highway.
Everyone whom I interacted with was very cordial. My daughter arranged a place for me to stay at the Blue Grass Inn & Suites since my tire situation could not be resolved until the following morning. Their accommodations were very clean and the staff was very hospitable. Exira Farm Service was able to locate and deliver a replacement tire the next morning and Clark Service volunteered to keep someone through lunch so they could get it mounted as soon as they received it. I especially want to call attention, though, to the work ethic of Mr. Hansen. While visiting with him on the ride back to Audubon, he related that he farms, drives a tow truck and operates the Hansen Interstate Repair. Of the three tow services, he answered the call after already putting in a 15 1/2 hour work day. I just want to recognize him for his dedication. I also understand that he recently suffered a personal tragedy. He is a credit to your community as is all of those who participated in offering assistance to me that evening during my dilemma.
I enjoyed my drive through Iowa. The countryside from Wisconsin through Minnesota to Iowa was very beautiful and it varied from state to state. Thanks for letting me bring attention to the kindness and professionalism of your local emergency staff.