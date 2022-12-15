“Keep awake therefore, for you do not know on what day your Lord is coming!” — Matthew 24:42
What? Congratulations? I believe congratulations are in order, you have chiseled out some time to make your way through our daily newspaper. So, congratulations for taking the time to rest and read. Our fast-paced lives this time of year leave little time for reading and resting. I hope you are smiling as you are reading those lists that have been in the works since the beginning of November. In the Church, we start dreaming and planning for these days in late summer. For weeks ahead, the calendar for December was planned. Nearly every day is filled with holiday events, concerts, dinners, and craft fairs. We so look forward to family gatherings and with childlike excitement we look forward to our grandchildren’s excitement! Our family has many members who work holidays, so we must put our Christmas on the calendar in July when our adult children plan for their time off. The scheduled events of December are so much fun and yet Christ is always warning us to be prepared because calendars are one thing but so much of the most important moments of life happen when we least expect them.
When Christ came to earth the world around him lay sleeping. We remember that God had to wake up the shepherds with the good news! The most important moments of life are so often not marked on a calendar or scheduled as a big event, they simply happen- ready or not, we are left with the choice to keep moving forward as scheduled or to stop and pause for a moment and pay attention to the present. This I think, this is my prayer for Christmas. Let’s pray that we pay attention to the “Present”—the moments that God gives us to bring peace, comfort and hope. Of course, nothing would get done if we fail to think ahead a little and plan for the days that are coming, but if all our moments are spent moving through our plans, we will miss the spontaneous God given moments that simply present themselves. It is in the present that we can see for ourselves the continuing activity of God through the Holy Spirit in our everyday lives through the birth of Jesus-Immanuel! God with us!
As we prepare for Christmas may our hearts and minds be ever aware of the holy moments around us. Those moments that tug at our hearts and remind us to make time for hurting loved ones or the tug at our pant leg that begs us to read a story or sit down to play or even the tug from our spouse that begs us to sit by the tree and hold hands for a moment! This tug of our compassion calls us to respond by being vulnerable and when there is brokenness with love and healing. These are moments that our calendars tell us that we are too busy to pay attention. Once they are past, they are past, and there is a chance that they will be gone without us even noticing. When we do pay attention to these moments, these are the moments when suddenly our eyes will be opened, and the love of Christ will surprise us with God’s presence.
Merry Christmas and rest peacefully in the moments that provide a lifetime of memories! God’s peace to you and yours from the Boysen clan! Pastor Lauri