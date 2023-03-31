AUDUBON – The Audubon boys’ golf team is looking to take that next step in the post-season this spring.
A year ago, the Wheelers finished on the greens of Livermore’s Spring Valley Golf Course, a distant third and 14 strokes away from qualifying for the state meet. While surely Lake Mills and North Butler, the two team qualifiers, were the class of the district, it’s clear Audubon probably came away from the meet thinking, if things had gone just a little bit better, they might have been playing at the state meet.
“We had a good season last year, and I felt we had a lot of contributions,” said second-year coach Gary Burton. “We had a lot of dual-sport athletes with track, and athletes would ome in and out at various times, and they managed it very responsibly and I appreciated everyone’s focus and commitment.
“I think we’re off to good start and they’re dialed in and competing so far.”
There’s plenty of experience back this spring to help the Wheelers, last year’s Western Iowa Conference runner-up, reach their end goal.
Senior Jay Remsburg returns with the best nine-hole round, with a 36, and a best nine-hole average at 41.6.
Plenty of underclassmen are back to support the Wheelers, including sophomore Oliver Deist (43 nine-hole low, 46.1 nine-hole average), and juniors Edward Miller (44 nine-hole low, 47.3 nine-hole average) and Evan Alt (43 nine-hole low, 49 nine-hole average).
“Those four guys are the core returning element from last year,” said Burton. “They were some of our main contributors. I know they put in a lot of work during the summer and I think we’re going to have to rely on them a lot to put in our top four scores.”
Also back is senior Collin Bauer and has been practicing quite a bit during the off-season. Newcomers are freshmen Henry Burr, Ryan Hermanson and Sully McClain, and sophomore Mason Steckler. McClain and Steckler are dual-sport athletes and track is their primary sport.
“We have to rein it in and play smart,” said Burton. “We don’t want to try to birdie and make a triple bogey ... or try to do too much.”
The Wheelers open the 2023 season Tuesday against Treynor at Audubon Golf & Country Club.