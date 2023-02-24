MAPLETON – Exira-EHK was looking for its third-straight state tournament appearance, but a rising Remsen St. Mary’s team denied the Spartans a return trip to Des Moines.
top story
IOWA CLASS 1A REGIONAL GIRLS' BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP: Exira-EHK sidelined in regional final
- By Brian Rathjen NT Sports Editor
-
-
To reach Brian Rathjen, send correspondence to sports@ant-news.com or phone (712) 243-2624.
This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Recent Obituaries
What do you think?
How are you doing with your New Year's Resolutions?
You voted:
News In Your Box!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
Trending
Articles
- Injury accident south of Griswold, Sunday night
- IEDA approves award for Puck Custom Enterprises
- Reminder to Audubon City Residents
- On The Docket: Atlantic Man Arrested on Drug Charges
- Our Bookshelf ‘teaser’ provides a sneak peek for parents of preschoolers
- York University announces Dean's List
- Music in the Park starts May 25
- Getting Hygge
- Coming Up At the Rose Theater
- IOWA CLASS 2A DISTRICT WRESTLING: Audubon grapplers come up short at district wrestling meet
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.