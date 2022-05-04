AVOCA – Two longtime Audubon coaches and teachers were among the three honored as Western Iowa Conference Legends during a special presentation at the conference track meet Tuesday night at AHSTW High School.
Monte Riebhoff, the longtime boys' track coach at Audubon, and Kim Subbert, an assistant coach for the Wheeler girls' basketball team, were honored alongside Underwood's Ray Spiegel, a longtime boys' track coach.
MONTE RIEBHOFF
Riebhoff has been with Audubon for 33 years, teaching math at the middle and high school levels. He's also coached several sports, most notably boys' track. He has also been a head or assistant coach in football, basketball, track and baseball. He was part of the basketball and track program for more than 20 years.
His favorite memory of coaching was when the Wheeler boys' track team finished third at the state track meet in 2016.
Riebhoff will be retiring from teaching and coaching at the end of the school year. His future plans include traveling, fishing and golfing.
KIM SUBBERT
Subbert, who also will be retiring at the end of the 2021-2022 school year, has been with Audubon for 27 years, teaching middle school science and physical education.
Through the years, Subbert has been a part of the junior high football and high school girls' basketball programs. His favorite memory was being on the coaching staff of the 1999 Wheeler girls' basketball team that won a state championship.
Subbert's future plans include fishing, hunting and traveling.
RAY SPIEGEL
Spiegel retired from Underwood in 2021 after 33 years of teaching high school science and physical education.
Through the years, Spiegel has been a head or assistant coach at the high school level for football, basketball and track, as well as many junior high sports. Most notably, he was head boys' track coach for the Eagles from 1992-2003. His favorite memory is continuing to build relationships with each individual athlete. Although he formally retired last year, he still finds time to volunteer as an assistant track and basketball coach.
His future plan is simple: "To keep living the dream."