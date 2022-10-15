ACGC, AHSTW and CAM each will host first-round games when the Iowa football playoffs for the state's smaller schools kick off Friday, Oct. 21.
Meawhile, Audubon will be making a road trip for its first-round playoff game.
Pairings, as announced by the Iowa High School Athletic Association Saturday morning, are as follows:
EIGHT PLAYER
Audubon: The Wheelers (4-5) travel to Remsen St. Marys for their first-round contest. Coach Sean Birks' team, which finished third in Distirct 10, has played the Hawks five of the past six seasons, most recently in 2020, and has a 2-3 regard against them. The Hawks are 9-0 and are the District 1 champions and beat Glidden-Ralston 61-6 in the regular-season finale; Audubon held on to beat Woodbine 56-48.
CAM: The Cougars (6-2) will host Baxter (7-1) Friday in Anita. The two teams have never met. The Bolts were playoff qualifiers a year ago, and were eliminated in the first round by Fremont-Mills. Both teams are coming off dominant wins, CAM over Boyer Valley and Baxter over Twin Cedars.
CLASS A
AHSTW: The Vikings (8-0) will host Westwood Sloan (4-4) at Avoca. Coach G.G. Harris' Vikings breezed through the season and are the undefeated District 7 champions. The Rebels, from District 8, are 4-4 on the year, having dropped a 40-29 game to Tri-Center last Friday; the Vikings beat Council Bluffs St. Albert 52-10. The teams met in regular-season play in 2018-2019, going 1-1.
CLASS 1A
ACGC: The Chargers (6-2), runners-up in District 7, drew District 8 third-place Treynor (5-3). The Chargers last met the Cardinals during the 2016-2017 district cycle, going 0-2. ACGC will be looking to rebound from a 54-0 loss to Van Meter, while Treynor sut out MVAOCOU 23-0 in their Week 8 game.
PLAYOFF ROAD
First-round sites were determined by district finish. In eight-man, district champions were paired up either with an at-large qualifier (Winfield-Mount Union and Bedford were the at-large teams) or a third-place district finisher; district second-place teams got either another runner-up district finisher or a third-place team.
In the 11-man classes, a district champion will host a fourth-place team from another district, while the No. 2 and 3 teams were paired up.
Each class will have four four-team pods drawn ahead of second-round (round of 16) games for games to be played Friday, Oct. 28.
Classes 3A, 4A and 5A still have a week in the regular season, with their playoff qualifiers expected to be announced late Friday night or very early Saturday morning, and four-team pods and first-round games – set for Friday, Oct. 28 – announced later in the morning.