AVOCA – Audubon’s Stefi Beisswenger got back into form with her fifth-place finish in the girls’ race at Tuesday’s AHSTW Invitational.
It was a return to what fans are accustomed to seeing from the Audubon junior, a two-time state qualifier who has also excelled at the state girls’ track meet.
Beisswenger did it with a time of 20:03.1, good for fifth place.
“I knew there was going to be some competition so I knew I had to push myself,” she said. “The last two meets I pushed and I knew I had to do better today. I viewed the course and where I had to push and my coach (Pete Dammel) told me I had to push in the middle, so I just pushed in the middle and gave it my all.”
Exira-EHK’s Michelle Wilson finished in 20:37.82 to place 15th, pacing the Spartan girls to fifth place.
On the boys’ side Austin Rasmussen was 24th in 17:37.54 to help Exira-EHK finish eighth. Audubon’s Eli Deist was the top Wheeler boys’ finisher with a time of 18:48, good for 41st, while Brody Schultes was in at 20:01.9 for 55th.
AHSTW Invitational
Tuesday, Sept. 12, at Avoca Country Club
Boys results
Team scores: 1. Woodbine 40, 2. Earlham 50, 3. Council Bluffs St. Albert 85, 4. IKM-Manning 94, 5. Missouri Valley 18, 6. Logan-Magnolia 156, 7. Griswold 163, 8. Exira-EHK 223, 9. Council Bluffs Heartland Christian 240.
Area results
Audubon: 41. Eli Deist 18:48.0, 55. Brody Schultes 20:01.9.
Exira-EHK: 24. Austin Rasmussen 17:37.6; 57. Phil Reinhart 20:12.0; 70. Carter Wieman 22:05.0; 77. Ben Baggett 22:58.3; 85. Fred Harris 27:23.0.
Girls results
Team scores: 1. AHSTW 45, 2. Treynor 51, 3. Earlham 59, 4. Council Bluffs Heartland Christian 82, 5. Exira-EHK 120, 6. CAM 136.
Area results
Audubon: 5. Stefi Beissenger 20:03.1.
Exira-EHK: 15. Michelle Wilson 20:37.9, 39. Leah Boysen 24:11.5, 45. Gracie Bartz 26:53.8, 51. Ruby VanderWal 30:12.4, 53. Kaitlyn Christensen 32:04.5, 54. Olivia Dixon 32:22.5.