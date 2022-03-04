Audubon junior Carson Bauer was announced as a second-team all-Western Iowa Conference selection for boys’ basketball, in voting by league coaches this past week.
Bauer had a 12.8 ppg and collected 105 rebounds and recorded 27 steals and 43 assists as the top player for the Wheelers.
Wheeler sophomore Edward Miller and senior Gavin Smith were noted as “receiving votes.”
AHSTW’s Raydden Grobe, who led the Vikings to the Class 1A substate final and a 23-2 record, was the WIC’s Player Of the Year. He, along with teammates Brayden Lund and Kyle Sternberg, and Riverside’s Grady Jeppersen, were unanimous all-WIC selections.
All-Western Iowa
Conference
First team
AHSTW: Raydden Grobe, Brayden Lund, Kyle Sternberg. Riverside: Grady Jeppersen. Treynor: Thomas Schwartz, Jace Tams. Tri-Center: Michael Turner. Underwood: Jack Vanfossan.
Note: An asterisk(*) denotes a unanimous pick.
Second team
AHSTW: Cole Scheffler. Audubon: Carson Bauer. Missouri Valley: Cole Staska. Riverside: Ayden Salais. Tri-Center: Kent Elliot. Underwood: Mason Boothby.
Receiving votes
Audubon: Edward Miller, Gavin Smith. IKM-Manning: Conner Halbur. Logan-Magnolia: Baker Lally, Tru Melby, Brody West. Treynor: Ethan Dickerson. Underwood: Josh Ravlin.