Carson Bauer AUD v LOMA 0314 122121.jpg

NT file photo

Audubon’s Carson Bauer – here driving inside against Logan-Magnolia earlier this season – was named second-team all-Western Iowa Conference for boys’ basketball.

Audubon junior Carson Bauer was announced as a second-team all-Western Iowa Conference selection for boys’ basketball, in voting by league coaches this past week.

Bauer had a 12.8 ppg and collected 105 rebounds and recorded 27 steals and 43 assists as the top player for the Wheelers.

Wheeler sophomore Edward Miller and senior Gavin Smith were noted as “receiving votes.”

AHSTW’s Raydden Grobe, who led the Vikings to the Class 1A substate final and a 23-2 record, was the WIC’s Player Of the Year. He, along with teammates Brayden Lund and Kyle Sternberg, and Riverside’s Grady Jeppersen, were unanimous all-WIC selections.

All-Western Iowa

Conference

First team

AHSTW: Raydden Grobe, Brayden Lund, Kyle Sternberg. Riverside: Grady Jeppersen. Treynor: Thomas Schwartz, Jace Tams. Tri-Center: Michael Turner. Underwood: Jack Vanfossan.

Note: An asterisk(*) denotes a unanimous pick.

Second team

AHSTW: Cole Scheffler. Audubon: Carson Bauer. Missouri Valley: Cole Staska. Riverside: Ayden Salais. Tri-Center: Kent Elliot. Underwood: Mason Boothby.

Receiving votes

Audubon: Edward Miller, Gavin Smith. IKM-Manning: Conner Halbur. Logan-Magnolia: Baker Lally, Tru Melby, Brody West. Treynor: Ethan Dickerson. Underwood: Josh Ravlin.

To reach Brian Rathjen, send correspondence to sports@ant-news.com or phone (712) 243-2624.

