AVOCA – The opener of the Iowa Class 1A district quarterfinal doubleheader at Avoca had suspense written all over it.
Audubon senior Jackson Deist got a defensive rebound off a last-second Riverside shot attempt, allowing the Wheelers to preserve a 69-67 victory and advance to Thursday night’s semifinals.
The Wheelers and Bulldogs split regular-season games, Audubon winning 58-43 and Riverside 62-58, both winners on their home courts.
This night, however, belonged to Deist.
The senior had six three-point shots and those proved big as he had a game-high 25 points, a season-high for him.
Neither team could build much of a lead at any point of the game. Audubon led 19-17 with a minute left in the first quarter before Riverside went on a quick 6-0 run to close out the quarter. The Bulldogs led by as much as five with six minutes left in the quarter before the Wheelers went on a 5-0 run to tie the game at 27-apiece with five minutes left in the first half.
Audubon answered every Riverside run in the second half, and the final minute was really intense as the Wheelers held to a 66-64 lead.
“It was really intense and back and forth. The crowd was going wild and it was insane.”
During the stretch run, Audubon missed the front end of a one-and-bonus, Deist got the rebound and tossed the ball back to a teammate, but the play, instead of a foul as initially thought, wound up as an over-the-back call against the Wheelers.
“Gavin was shooting his free throws. I got the ball and I thought I got it to Edward (Miller) in time but apparently not ... but we still felt confident that we could hold our own on defense.”
They did.
With five seconds left, Riverside got a last shot off that missed, the Wheelers got the rebound and pulled off the win.
“That was pretty big for me. That was pretty clutch,” said Deist of the final play.
So was a key shot and foul about 30 seconds before.
“That and-one was nice,” he said. “I got the great opportunity for the offensive rebound. I saw my chance and just took it.”
Riverside led by as much as eight midway through the third quarter, at 49-41 only for the Wheelers to come charging back on a 8-2 run to leave the Bulldogs clinging to a two-point lead after three periods.
It was a battle the rest of the way, with the Wheelers leading 64-61 with two minutes left and holding on for the win.
Aiden Bell banked a three-point shot, his fifth of the first half, just before the halftime buzzer to give the Bulldogs a 39-37 lead at halftime.
Carson Bauer added 19, Edward Miller 12 and Gavin Smith 10 as everyone had a hand in this victory.
The Wheelers moved on to face fifth-ranked AHSTW in the district semifinal Thursday night in Avoca. The Vikings beat Griswold 85-22 in their contest. The winner will play IKM-Manning or Exira-EHK in a district final Tuesday, Feb. 22, at Harlan.