DES MOINES – Relays were important to Audubon’s success at the Iowa Class 1A state track meet for both the boys’ and the girls’.
The Wheelers turned strong efforts in four of them into top eight finishes, three of them on the girls’ side and the other for the boys, on the final two days of the state meet on the Blue Oval of Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
The best finishes of all were thirds: the girls’ sprint medley relay and boys’ shuttle hurdle relay, both on Saturday.
It was just icing on the cake that a member of one of those teams – senior Gavin Smith – brought home a third place finish of his own, that in the 110-meter hurdles, to cap off a big week at the state track meet.
A strong third-place showing in the sprint medley relay began the Wheelers’ big day, with a time of 1:01.70. That was just 0.63 off Belle Plaine’s runner-up time and about a second and a half back of champion Lenox. Hannah Thygesen, the anchor leg, kept up well right to the finish of that race.
As with three other relays throughout the week, she was joined by senior classmate Abigail Zaiger, and underclassmen Mattie Nielsen and Madison Steckler. On the final two days of the meet, the Wheeler girls placed a strong fifth in the distance medley relay (4:22.05) and moved the 4x400-meter relay into the finals after posting the eighth-best time at 4:13.93.
Makayala Schmidt, the Wheelers’ only other senior on the girls’ team and also finishing her track career on the Blue Oval at state and was involved in multiple sprints this past season, was part of the 4x200-meter relay, along with Zaiger, Steckler and Nielsen, that finished 12th in the 4x200-meter relay at 1:50.47.
For the longer relays, Thygesen, Steckler, Zaiger and Nielsen have run together two years in a row, and this year, it paid off handsomely.
“It’s really fun having a great time with them the last few years,” said Steckler. “Freshman year we didn’t get a season and that wasn’t fair to us, and last year was my first year in track and we made it to state. I feel we’ve accomplished a lot these last couple of years and I’m really going to be sad when our seniors leave.”
There was almost sadness for a moment for the Wheelers after that race, as they were unsure they had edged Algona Bishop Garrigan at the finish line, but they did, by 0.05 second.
“It’s a little bittersweet, but I’m excited to run the 4x4 again,” said Thygesen. “I’m not ready to be done running with these girls and we’ve one more shot to show what we can do. We’re already guaranteed a medal ... and we’re going to sleep well knowing that.”
In the ultimate 4x400, Audubon came in eighth (4:14.11), using a gutsy performance by Hannah Thygesen in the final lap. In what was her final solo race of her high school track career, she twisted her ankle in the girls’ 800-meter run earlier in the day – she turned her ankle after running into the rail – but despite what she said was some soreness came back to finish the Wheelers’ season strong.
“It’s crazy. I can’t really explain it,” said Zaiger. “It’s one more lap ... and it’s bittersweet, definitely. I’m just so blessed that God put us in this time in life together so we can do this and experience this and so thankful for the opportunities we’ve had in track.”
The weekend was capped by Stefi Beisswenger turning in a personal best in the 1500-meter run, the 12th-best time at 5:09.13.
SMTIH FINISHES IN STYLE
Audubon senior Gavin Smith finished his career in style, having a hand in a pair of bronze-medal finishes.
He took home third in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 14.86, a personal best. His time improved by almost a half second over the preliminaries.
“It felt great coming out of the blocks,” said Smith of his 110-meter hurdles performance. “That’s one thing I’ve been having to work on these last couple of days. I think I did really good out of there and helping to lead and felt good around the middle section, then a couple of guys hit hurdles around me and I had to stay strong and focus and did my best time of the year.”
It was Smith’s concentration that also helped the Wheeler boys’ shuttle hurdle relay to a third-place time of 1:01.70. The time was 0.32 better than their preliminary time. With Smith as lead-off runner, he was flanked by Aaron Olsen, Carter Andreasen and Brandon Jensen.
Smith’s medal count was rounded out with a sixth-place showing in the 400-meter hurdles, coming in at 55.66.
Team scoring-wise, the Wheeler boys came in 15th with 15 points to close out Monte Riebhoff’s legendary career at Audubon. (A feature story will be coming in a later edition of the Advocate Journal). New London was the Class 1A state champion.
For the girls, the Wheelers came in 19th with 14 points, with just the three seniors – Schmidt, Thygesen and Zaiger – leaving. Nashua-Plainfield won the team title.
EXIRA-EHK’S KOMMES COMPETES IN HIGH JUMP
The only other athlete in action the final two days of the meet was Exira-EHK junior Derrek Kommes.
He’ll be looking to return to Des Moines next year after he did not clear the opening height of 5’10” on Day 2.