AUDUBON – The Audubon Wheelers used a big second quarter to turn a close game with its rival, Exira-EHK, into a rout.
A 28-0 outburst, sparked by three Aaron Olsen touchdowns, turned a two-point lead into a 44-14 halftime edge over the Spartans en route to an eventual 64-30 victory Friday night at Chis Jones Field.
The game started out close as both teams traded scores throughout the first quarter. The Spartans struck first in a drive from their own 31 yard line when Spartan sophomore quarterback Trey Petersen found the end zone at the 7:22 mark.
The Wheelers answered on their first drive after junior Edward Miller caught a pass and ran 61 yards for a TD. With 5:58 left in the first quarter, the score was Audubon 8, Exira-EHK 6.
Petersen gave the Spartans the lead again after scoring with 2:08 left in the quarter making the score Exira-EHK 14, Audubon 8. By the end of the quarter though, the Wheelers were ahead thanks to a drive in which Wheeler sophomore quarterback Aaron Olsen moved the ball down the field. He scored with 12.6 seconds left in the quarter, making the score Audubon 16, Exira-EHK 14.
With the second quarter underway, the Spartans started a drive that ended in a blocked punt by Izik Sorensen, and sparked Audubon to score 28 more points before the half ended with a score 44 to 14. Audubon Coach Sean Birks said that the blocked punt was a turning point.
“It was back and forth,” Birks said. “They scored- we scored. It was kind of a track meet early, and then we stopped their scoring for the rest of the half at that point of time.”
Those second-quarter Olsen touchdowns, by the way, included runs of 9, 42 and 3 yards. There was also a 42-yard run by Manny Beisswenger after the first of the Olsen scores that helped establish the Wheeler edge.
Edward Miller continued the scoring in the third quarter with an 18-yard touchdown reception to extend the lead to 52-14 and force a continuous clock early in the third quarter.
Petersen connected with Derrek Kommes for a 20-yard score to stop the Wheeler run, but by then the Wheelers had the game in hand. Both teams traded touchdowns the rest of the way, with Audubon adding 20 points overall and Exira-EHK 15 in the second half.
Olsen ended with 221 total yards for the game for Audubon, including 127 on the ground. Five of the seven touchdowns he had a hand in were by rushing. Miller had a team-best 79 yards receiving and two touchdowns.
Defensively for the Wheelers, Cooper Nielsen and Lane Barber each had a quarterback sack, with Barber recording a team-best three tackles for losses.
For Exira-EHK, Petersen had 254 total yards, including 178 yards and a touchdown through the air. He also had 76 yards rushing and two scores. The Spartans had seven tackles for losses, with Braxton Marxen having a team-high two.
There were no turnovers by either team in the contest, but it was the blocked punt by the Wheelers that turned the game’s tide.
The Spartans (2-2, 1-2 Iowa eight-man District 10) will look to rebound this week as they travel to Bedford in a non-district contest.
The Wheelers (2-3, 2-0 District 10) will face the CAM Cougars today (Friday, Sept. 23) at Anita, which Birks said will be an important district game.
CAM is coming off a two-game losing streak after losses against West Harrison and non-district foe East Mills. The Cougars also have a non-district win over Fremont-Mills.
The Wheelers will be looking to avenge two setbacks from a year ago, including a 66-29 defeat in the Iowa eight-man semifinals last year at the UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls.
“We both control our destiny for the playoffs. Next week, someone has to walk out of there no longer in that position, and we want to make sure we control our destiny,” said Birks.