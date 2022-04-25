PANORA – Audubon and ACGC braved some very windy conditions – a moderate wind with gusts at time of 50 mph or more – and a damp Lake Panorama National Golf Course surface to compete at Saturday's Hall Rassow Invitational.
Audubon placed sixth and ACGC eighth in the meet.
For the Wheelers, Oliver Deist led the way with a 100, touring the front nine with a 54 before shaving eight strokes off the back side. Evan Alt had a 101, with a front-side score of 52 and improving by three strokes on the back side.
Jay Remsburg (104) and Gavin Smith (111) rounded out the scoring, while Derek Bald (125) and Collin Bauer (131) also were on the course for the Wheelers.
For ACGC, tops was Bo Arrasmith with a 100; he had a 53 on the front nine before improving by six strikes on the back. Following were Jayden Forsyth (105), Trevor Derry (106) and Keith Kinney (115). Konnr Kinney (125) and Noah Smith (141) were also competing for the Chargers.
Webster City was the meet champion with a 346, 20 strokes better than Carroll Kuemper Catholic and 25 ahead of Montezuma. Audubon had a 416 and ACGC 426.