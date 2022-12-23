AUDUBON
The Audubon boys’ kept the game within reach for three quarters, and trailed Underwood by just six, at 38-32, going into the fourth quarter of a Western Iowa Conference game Friday, Dec. 16, at Audubon.
The Eagles would have no more of letting the Wheelers stick around, going on a 25-12 run to close out the game to pull out a 63-44 victory.
The Wheelers did get a double-digit game from Carson Bauer, who led with a game-high 16 points, and Edward Miller and Carson Wessel added eight and seven points, respectively.
But the Eagles’ Owen Larsen was tough to stop, coming off the bench to score 14 points to tie team-high honors with starter Jack Van Fossen. Mason Boothby added 13.
The Wheelers led 12-9 after the first quarter before the Eagles took their first big lead of the game, going up 27-19 at halftime. The Wheelers never let Underwood out of its sight, pulling to within five on a number of occasions in the third quarter before the Eagles pulled away late.
The girls game was, in many respects, a lot like the boys. Audubon held their own and traded baskets with Underwood, and were still within four at 18-14 midway through the second quarter on Sienna Albertsen’s baseline drive.
But the Eagles then went on a 16-0 run to close out the first half on a roll, and the game ended 53-27 favoring Underwood.
Albertsen led the Wheelers with 13 points. The Eagles got balanced scoring with eight players in the scorebook, led by Alizabeth Jacobsen’s 14 points and Kinsley Ferguson’s 11.
The Audubon boys’ got back into the win column with a 57-49 win over Logan-Magnolia on Tuesday, the final game before the long winter break.
The Wheelers (2-6) trailed 15-8 after the first quarter, but then won each of the next three quarters, and by winning the third quarter held a 42-41 lead. It also helped that Carson Bauer had a double-double, including 28 points and 12 rebounds, and dished out seven assists and got three steals, so a big night for him.
Things didn’t go so well for the Wheeler girls, as they remained winless with a 55-25 loss to Logan-Magnolia. They were in the game early, trailing just 16-12 after the first quarter, but then gave up a 22-0 run in the second quarter and were never in the game again.
EXIRA-EHK
Exira-EHK’s boys moved to 7-0 with a 72-55 win over Boyer Valley in their final Rolling Valley Conference game before the break Tuesday night.
Cash Emgarten had 20 points, Aiden Flathers 18 and Easton Nelson 16 to pace the attack, as they held off a hot three-point shooting attack in the first half. The Spartans led 48-38 at the end of the third quarter and pulled away in the fourth.
The Spartan boys – now 6-0 on the year – also beat Lenox in a non-conference game on Saturday, 61-57. Aiden Flathers had 21 points off 7-of-15 shooting, while Cash Emgarten had 13 points and Easton Nelson 10. Jackson Radcliff grabbed 14 rebounds.
The Exira-EHK girls got back into the win column in the early game. Days after dropping a 57-43 game to Class 2A No. 4 Treynor, the Spartans came back to place five players in double figures, lead by 30 at halftime and cruise to a 71-31 win over the Bulldogs.
Jaelynn Petersen, starting to look like the next big scoring threat for the Spartans, had a team-high 21 points, while Quinn Grubbs had 11 and there were three – Shay Burmeister, Brylie Andersen and Harlee Fahn – with 10 each.
The Treynor game was one that could help the Spartans down the road, despite the outcome. There were some good moments, but the Cardinals controlled the game most of the way and came away with the win, despite Quinn Grubbs’ game-high 18 points.
Exira-EHK finishes the pre-Christmas portion of the schedule 5-1.