Football practice got underway in earnest this week in Iowa, and the area’s two eight-man football teams – Audubon and Exira-EHK – were among those getting underway.
Audubon has a number of key players to replace after last season’s state playoff semifinal run, while Exira-EHK will be looking to build upon a turnaround season that saw them reach the play-in game round.
A quick pre-season peek at which all-district players are expected back follows, with full pre-season articles coming in the next couple of weeks:
AUDUBON
Seven all-District 10 players from Audubon’s state semifinal football team have departed, so there will be a lot of new faces in those places for the Wheelers this fall.
The Wheelers, behind guys like Gavin Smith, Carter Andreasen and Braden Wessel, went 11-2, dropping their lone two games to eventual state champion CAM, a team also tasked with rebuilding – or perhaps the correct term is reloading – this fall.
All-district players returning for the Wheelers include first-team offensive lineman Cooper Nielsen and a pair of second-team players: kicker Manny Beisswenger and utility defensive player Gavin Larsen.
The main goal for Audubon’s offense will likely be having to figure out how to replace 2,736 total yards of offense off the arm and legs of Smith. Both Evan Alt and Aaron Olsen took snaps last year under center, mainly late in the game, and they do have a combined 174 yards rushing and five touchdowns. Beisswenger is the leading returning receiver, with two catches for 25 yards.
Larsen, who made his mark as a defensive lineman, leads all returning tacklers with 69.5 total, including 43 solos and 3.5 tackles for losses, and has three takeaways (two fumble recoveries and an interception). Nielsen has 36 total tackles, including 18 solos, and seven quarterback sacks among his 14 tackles for losses.
Beisswenger shared kicking duties with his older brother, Matthew, a year ago. On kickoffs he had 11 touchbacks, and was good on 19-of-20 extra-point kicks.
Audubon has a Week 0 game, opening the year on the road playing Winfield-Mount Union. That game will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Martensdale-St. Marys’ Blue Devil Stadium, Martensdale.
EXIRA-EHK
Exira-EHK has three players back that made one of the top two all-District 10 teams, including a pair from the first team: linebacker Trey Petersen and offensive lineman Easton Nelson, both seniors; and second team defensive lineman Braxton Marxen, also a senior. With that are two honorable mention returnees: senior wide receiver and linebacker Derrek Kommes and wide receiver Aiden Flaters, a junior.
Petersen was among the top two-way players in District 10, with 46 total tackles and a pair of sacks from his defensive back position. Offensively, he ran the Spartans’ show, with 2,544 total yards – 1,843 passing and 701 rushing) and figured in 35 touchdowns. Flathers (488) and Kommess (275) figure to be strong receiving candidates, but so could junior Cash Emgarten (188).
Defensively, Marxen had 45 total tackles a year ago, including 27 solos and 12.5 for loss, while Nelson had eight tackles for losses in his 32 tackles, plus three turnovers (two fumble recoveries and an interception that went for a 30-yard touchdown) and Kommes added 21.5 total tackles and five interceptions.
The Spartans open the 2022 season Friday, Aug. 26, with a home game vs. Griswold.