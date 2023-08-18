AUDUBON – Audubon has four returning letterwinners that coach Brandi Gruhn hopes will boost the Wheelers this fall.
The returning stars – seniors Addie Hocker and Mattie Nielsen, and sophomores Harlow Miller and Anna Larsen – each have some good statistics from last year’s 15-17 team, and 2-7 finish in the rugged Western Iowa Conference.
Nielsen, a second-team all-WIC outside hitter, was the primary offensive threat for the Wheelers, slamming home 297 kills with an efficiency rate of .160. Miller added 156 kills and had a .219 efficiency rate.
Hocker was the main setter, coming up with 550 assists to go along with 39 kills and a .218 efficiency rate.
Among returning letterwinners, Larsen had a team-best 91% serving success rate (191-for-210), with 30 ace serves. Hocker leads the ace serving category with 53, on 253-for-288 (87.8% success) serving.
“One of our strengths is our serving. We have several aggressive servers,” said Gruhn. “We will look to score off our serving. We have several aggressive hitters as well. We are looking to be an offensive threat this year. Our team energy and chemistry this year is a strength. The girls are enjoying each other and volleyball.”
Gruhn listed defense as a primary concern, with inexperience in the back row. The team had 174 blocks last year, with Miller leading with 69 (29 solo, 40 assist) and Hocker at 29 (seven solo, 22 assist). Nielsen’s 142 digs is the most among returning letterwinners.
“We are spending a lot of time working on covering and blocking. We struggle with serve receive at times and work to make improvements,” she said.
Last year’s Wheeler squad was senior dominated, but there’s plenty of promise among newcomers, including senior Michelle Brooks and sophomore Maddie Kasperbauer.
Gruhn listed Missouri Valley, Treynor, Tri-Center and Underwood as potential top teams in the conference. Riverside was third in the WIC a year ago and has a lot of letterwinners back from a team that reached the state tournament for the first time in school history.
Audubon will open the season Thursday, Aug. 24, with a triangular at Panorama of Panora, where they’ll take on Coon Rapids-Bayard at 5:30 p.m. and the host Panthers at 7 p.m.
“My main goal for this season is to build a culture on and off the court where the players are dedicated to each other and the success of this team,” said Gruhn. “We look to be an offensive and defensive threat. As well as become a scrapy team, who compete with everyone they play.”