TREYNOR – Audubon picked up a win in the pigtail round of the Western Iowa Conference tournament Monday night at Treynor.
The Wheelers downed IKM-Manning in three sets, 25-8, 25-21, 25-9, avenging a regular-season loss that gave the Lady Wolves their only win of the season.
“Audubon came out ready, and played a nice controlled game against IKM,” said coach Brandi Gruhn. “(We were) able to do the things they needed to in order to win.”
Jaci Christensen had a big night with 10 kills and two blocks. Audubon served aggressively. Kali Irlmeier had two aces and Kylee Hartl had five aces which secured the victory. Passing for the Wheelers also helped their game. Audubon was able to cover well with Christensen getting 16 digs and Hartl added 17.
The Wheelers lost their momentum during the Treynor game and was unable to serve recieve, which hurt in the three sets, 25-8, 25-8, 25-12.
REGIONALS
The Wheelers (9-13) will now focus on the Iowa Class 1A regional tournament. Coach Gruhn’s team will face Exira-EHK in the first round Monday, Oct. 18, at Elk Horn.
The Spartans (9-15) picked up a five-set win over Coon Rapids-Bayard on Monday 25-19, 25-22, 26-24, 26-28, 15-4, before losing to Boyer Valley in straight sets Tuesday night, 25-15, 25-18, 25-7.
Exira-EHK will compete in this weekend’s Rolling Valley Conference tournament at CAM High School in Anita.