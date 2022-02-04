BOYS BASKETBALL
Audubon: The Wheeler boys continued to experience the ups and downs of the season, going 1-1 since last week with a 56-39 win over Underwood and a 64-39 loss to Logan-Magnolia.
Audubon steadily built on its lead against Underwood, leading 28-18 and increasing the margin to 13 by the end of the third quarter. In the loss to Lo-Ma, the Panthers broke open the game in the second period, using a 23-11 run to build a 38-22 halftime edge.
No statistics were available on Iowa Varsity Bound for either game. The Wheelers are now 6-13 on the year.
Iowa Class 1A post-season pairings were expected to be announced today. Audubon, along with Exira-EHK, were placed in District 15, along with area schools AHSTW, CAM, Griswold and Riverside, plus Council Bluffs Heartland Christian, IKM-Manning and Nodaway Valley of Greenfield.
Exira-EHK: AHSTW lived up to its No. 4 billing but the Spartans proved a worthy opponent as they took the Vikings to the end before falling 81-65 in a non-conference matchup Saturday in Avoca.
Aiden Flathers was tops for the Spartans with 21 points, while Jackson Radcliff and Trey Petersen had 16 and 13, respectively. Exira-EHK led 19-17 after the first quarter before AHSTW turned the tide and took a 42-37 lead into halftime. The game remained competitive the rest of the way despite the Vikings building a double-digit lead.
Kyle Sternberg (30), Brayden Lund (21) and Raydden Grobe (17) combined for 68 of the Vikings 81 points, while the Spartans had more balance with Flathers, Petersen and Radcliff combining for 50 of their 68.
That was part of a 1-2 week for coach Doug Newton’s team, as the Spartans beat Paton-Churdan 77-65 Monday night and fell to Boyer Valley 59-42 on Tuesday. Exira-EHK is now 11-7.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Audubon: The Wheelers closed out the 2022 Western Iowa Conference schedule with a 9-5 league record after splitting their final two games of the year, a heartbreaking 41-39 loss to Underwood and a big 57-44 win over Logan-Magnolia.
Aleah Hermansen and Audrey Jensen each had 16 points to lead the Wheelers against Lo-Ma. The Wheelers took a 23-16 halftime lead and built on it from there. In the loss to Underwood, the Wheelers came back from a 26-16 halftime deficit but couldn’t complete it. Hermansen had 19, while Jaci Christensen added 17 to combined for all but three of the team’s points.
Now 13-7 overall, Audubon closed out the regular season Thursday night vs. CAM in a non-conference contest.
Exira-EHK: The Spartans got back into the win column in a big way with wins over Paton-Churdan (68-27) and Boyer Valley (69-40).
Mollie Rasmussen had 15 points to lead the Spartans against P-C. Shay Burmeister had the hot hand against BV with 20 points, while Macy Emgarten and Quinn Grubbs each added 19. Exira-EHK is now 17-1.