Audubon simply had to forget about being on the wrong side of a perfect game a night earlier against Underwood.
Wednesday night against West Central Valley, the Wheelers took out at least some of their frustrations with a 3-0 victory over the Wildcats in non-conference action.
The Wildcats outhit their hosts 4-3, but the Wheelers were able to turn their hits and three walks into runs in the shutout victory.
Aaron Olsen and Gavin Smith scored the first two runs in the first inning to plate the only runs the Wheelers would need. Smith, Evan Alt and Gavin Larsen each had RBIs in the win as all three runs were earned.
Braden Wessel and his defense worked their way out of a first-inning bases-loaded situation in the top of the first inning with a strikeout and by doubling off a runner at first base, before Olsen and Smith scored in the bottom half of the inning.
The game was much better than a night earlier, when Underwood came to town and Eagle ace Jack VanFossan threw a five-inning perfect game, striking out nine in the 11-0 rout.
The Wheelers were guilty of six errors, as just two Eagle runs all night were earned.