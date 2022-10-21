AUDUBON
Audubon picked up a big Iowa Class 1A regional first-round victory over Nodaway Valley in its quest to return to the state volleyball tournament. But the post-season road came to an end Wednesday night with a three-set loss to seventh-ranked Ankeny Christian Academy.
In the three-set win (25-22, 25-16, 25-18) over Nodaway Valley, Mattie Nielsen had 14 kills and Harlow Miller added 11, while Addie Hocker had three ace serves and 26 assists. Nielsen, Miller and Kali Irlmeier each had three blocks.
Audubon controlled the Wolverines most of the night, except for parts of the first set which were back and forth. There were 10 ties and at least a half-dozen lead changes before the Wheelers closed the first set out. It was mostly Wheelers from there.
Ankeny Christian Academy turned the tables on the Wheelers, dominating in a 25-11, 25-10, 25-9 three-setter.
Nielsen had five kills and Madi Steckler added four, while Hocker contributed 13 assists and Audrey Jensen 12 digs.
The Wheelers ended the season 15-17. Seniors are Steckler, Audrey Jensen, Kylee Hartl, Kacie Anthofer, Kali Irlmeier, Sienna Albertsen and Rylee Brittan.
EXIRA-EHK
The Spartans saw their post-season road end in the first round of the Iowa Class 1A regionals, falling 25-16, 25-8, 25-14 to CAM Monday at Anita.
Shay Burmeister had five kills and Makenzie Riley added four, while Hailey Bieker finished with seven digs and Burmeister six.
Burmeister, Makenzie Riley, Quinn Grubbs and McKenna Larsen are seniors.
The Spartans finished the season 11-22.