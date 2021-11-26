Just one person, it is believed, guessed correctly on Indianapolis’ victory over Buffalo in last week’s Southwest Iowa Shopper football contest.
There was another entrant who guessed the tiebreaker exactly right – 31 points in the Iowa Class 5A state championship football game, which saw Southeast Polk gain revenge for their loss last year to Ankeny in a 24-7 win.
Too bad such a contest entry counts only in horseshoes.
One contestant, Rhonda McVey of Des Moines, had the best entry, with just one wrong. She whiffed on the Bills’ 41-15 loss to the Colts, and for the record she thought the Southeast Polk-Ankeny game would be a little more of a slugfest, guessing 51 points would be scored.
Sharon Wedemeyer of Guthrie Center was among several with two wrong. It was her tiebreak guess of 34 points that brought her second place. For third, it was Larry Friederick of Avoca with a guess of 42.
Besides the Indianapolis-Buffalo game, Minnesota’s win over Green Bay seemed to give a lot of fits. A few entrants somehow thought some other upsets would happen, including Illinois over Iowa and Michigan State over Ohio State ... neither of which did happen.
Thanks for entering. Just the NFL games the next couple of weeks before college bowl games come into force.