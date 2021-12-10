Alex Hansen and Gabe Jensen each won their brackets at the Audubon junior varsity Wheeler Invitational last weekend.
Hansen picked up a major decision and pinned two opponents, both in the first round, in the 141-148 pound weight division. Jensen got two wins, both by pinfall, in wrapping up his championship at 156-158.
Jack Stanerson (103-106) and Zeke Konkler (122-129) were second in their divisions. Taking third were Evan Alt (146-157) and Lane Barber (176-184), and Colin Hartl was fourth at 137-142.
Below is a summary of how each wrestler did:
JV Wrestlers 103-106
Jack Stanerson’s place is 2nd and has scored 12.0 team points.
Round 1 — Jack Stanerson (Audubon) won by fall over Tony Horness (Ballard) (Fall 1:26)
Round 2 — Jack Stanerson (Audubon) received a bye () (Bye)
Round 3 — Diego Manzo (Missouri Valley) won by decision over Jack Stanerson (Audubon) (Dec 5-3)
JV Wrestlers 122-129
Zeke Konkler’s place is 2nd and has scored 14.0 team points.
Round 1 — Derrik Gregory (Lewis Central) won by decision over Zeke Konkler (Audubon) (Dec 9-3)
Round 2 — Zeke Konkler (Audubon) won by fall over Tanner Heithoff (Carroll) (Fall 0:46)
Round 3 — Zeke Konkler (Audubon) won by fall over Jesus Hernandez (Denison-Schleswig) (Fall 1:19)
JV Wrestlers 137-142
Colin Hartl’s place is 4th and has scored 4.0 team points.
Round 1 — James Lemon (Denison-Schleswig) won by fall over Colin Hartl (Audubon) (Fall 1:21)
Round 2 — Micah Ott (Ballard) won by fall over Colin Hartl (Audubon) (Fall 3:57)
Round 3 — Jackson Cox (Lewis Central) won by fall over Colin Hartl (Audubon) (Fall 1:52)
JV Wrestlers 141-148
Alex Hansen’s place is 1st and has scored 19.0 team points.
Round 1 — Alex Hansen (Audubon) won by major decision over Ismael Alfaro (Denison-Schleswig) (Maj 14-1)
Round 2 — Alex Hansen (Audubon) won by fall over Isaiah Zeigler (Ballard) (Fall 1:51)
Round 3 — Alex Hansen (Audubon) won by fall over Clayton Miller (Shenandoah) (Fall 1:54)
JV Wrestlers 146-157
Evan Alt’s place is 3rd and has scored 9.0 team points.
Round 1 — Christ Vera Nieto (Denison-Schleswig) won by decision over Evan Alt (Audubon) (Dec 9-6)
Round 2 — Evan Alt (Audubon) won by fall over Alex Holmes (Ballard) (Fall 3:41)
Round 3 — Jj Storey (Lewis Central) won by fall over Evan Alt (Audubon) (Fall 1:27)
JV Wrestlers 156-158
Gabe Jensen’s place is 1st and has scored 18.0 team points.
Round 1 — Gabe Jensen (Audubon) won by fall over Guadalupe Garcia-Paz (Denison-Schleswig) (Fall 3:50)
Round 2 — Gabe Jensen (Audubon) won by fall over James Moore (Lewis Central) (Fall 1:29)
Round 3 — Gabe Jensen (Audubon) received a bye () (Bye)
JV Wrestlers 176-184
Lane Barber’s place is 3rd and has scored 9.0 team points.
Round 1 — Talon Adams (Denison-Schleswig) won by fall over Lane Barber (Audubon) (Fall 1:20)
Round 2 — Nathan Beyenhof (Lewis Central) won by fall over Lane Barber (Audubon) (Fall 1:35)
Round 3 — Lane Barber (Audubon) won by fall over Logan Miller (Shenandoah) (Fall 1:58)