The Wheelers swept by Tri-Center Thursday, April 6, in their only meet of the past week.
The boys won 182-233, with Oliver Deist taking medalist with a 42, and Jay Remsburg the runner up with a 43. Other scores were Evan Alt (48), Collin Bauer (49), Henry Burr (49) and Ryan Hermansen (50).
The Wheeler girls also swept the top two medalist positions, with Mari Gleason winning with a 50 and Kali Irlmeier with a 51.
Audubon’s next scheduled meet is today (Friday) against AHSTW at Avoca Golf Course.
Exira-EHK took fourth in the boys’ race at the latest round-robin meet for the Rolling Valley Conference golfers, where teams host each other at their home course.
Monday’s meet, on a warm, windy afternoon was at Atlantic Golf & Country Club, where the girls were also in competition.
CAM’s Chase Jahde had an even-par 35 to win medalist honors, two strokes better than Boyer Valley’s Evan TenEyek. The Cougars finished with a 174, one stroke ahead of meet winner Coon Rapids-Bayard.
Exira-EHK finished with a 187, led by Trey Petersen’s three-over 39. Gavin Bengard and Derrek Kommes each had 48s, while Josh Nelson carded a 52 and Easton Nelson a 61.
On the girls’ side, Shay Burmeister finished with a 51 for Exira-EHK. CAM’s Reese Snyder was medalist runner-up with a 45, two strokes back of Glidden-Ralston’s Addy Boell.