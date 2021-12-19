MISSOURI VALLEY – The area picked up a pair of championships and three second-place medals at the Western Iowa Conference meet Saturday.
AHSTW's Denver Pauley (170) and Audubon's Cooper Nielsen (220) each got pins in both of their matches to win their titles. Both were the top-seeded wrestlers and earned first-round byes.
Pauley needed just 1:26 to pin Treynor's Kyle Moss, using a takedown to score the win. Nielsen's win came 26 seconds into the second period after he rolled Thomas Huneke to open the period.
Earning seconds were a pair of Riverside wrestlers, Jace Rose (120) and Nolan Moore (152), and Garrison Gettler (160). Rose lost a tough championship match, 4-3, to Underwood's Blake Allen, in a match where Rose got all his points off escapes. Wyatt Reisz of Logan-Magnolia got Moore in the second period, while Gettler was up 6-1 going into the second period, thanks to a takedown and near fall, but wound up on his back by Treynor's Caleb Iliff.
Underwood won the meet with 264 points. AHSTW was fourth with 151 points and 10 top-six finishers, while Riverside was sixth and had nine top-six finishes. Audubon finished eighth with six top-six finishers.
Western Iowa Conference meet
Saturday, Dec. 18, at Missouri Valley
Team scores: 1.Underwood 264, 2. Logan-Magnolia 207, 3. Missouri Valley 185, 4. AHSTW 151, 5. Treynor 130, 6. Riverside 121, 7. Tri-Center 94, 8. Audubon 65.5
Championship matches
106: Molly Allen (U) dec. Gavin Kiger (LM) 9-2. 113: Eli Becerra (MV) dec. Corbin Reisz (LM) 8-5. 120: Blake Allen (U) dec. Jace Rose (Riv) 4-3. 126: Westin Allen (U) pinned Tarick Rowe (LM) 3:30. 132: Riley Radke (MV) dec. Carson Thomsen (U) 11-10. 138: Gable Porter (U) maj. dec. Sean Thompson (LM) 10-2. 145: Hagen Heistand (U) tech. fall Andrew Bowman (MV) 25-10. 152: Wyatt Reisz (LM) pinned Nolan Moore (Riv) 3:25. 160: Caleb Iliff (T) pinned Garrison Gettler (AHSTW) 3:06. 170: Denver Pauley (AHSTW) pinned Kyle Moss (T) 1:26. 182: Brecken Freeberg (TC) dec. Gage Clausen (MV) 5-1. 195: Carter Davis (U) dec. Brek Boruff (MV) 1-0. 220: Cooper Nielsen (Aud) pinned Thomas Huneke (U) 2:26. 285: Red Johnsen (LM) pinned Easton Eledge (U) 0:40.
Audubon places: 132: 6. Zeke Konkler. 138: 4. Alex Hansen. 145: 4. Evan Alt. 160: 5. Keegan Deist. 182: 6. Lane Barber. 220: 1. Cooper Nielsen.