AUDUBON
Audubon and Tri-Center split a dual Tuesday afternoon at Quail Run near Neola.
The Wheeler girls won 209-220, with Kali Irlmeier taking medalist honors with a 50. Sienna Albertsen tied with the Trojans’ Natalie Ausdemore for runner-up honors, scoring a 52. Allison Elmquist’s 53 and Kacie Anthofer’s 54 rounded out the field.
Coach Paul Lynch noted the score was a season best and all four players beat their individual averages.
The Tri-Center boys edged the Wheelers, 181-185. Edward Miller had a 44 for runner-up medalist honors, while Jay Remsburg (45), Oliver Deist (47) and Evan Alt (49) were also in the scoring. Derek Bald (49) and Collin Bauer (56) also were in competition.
A day earlier, Treynor swept Audubon, the boys falling 172-192 while the girls had just three golfers and didn’t score. Kali Irlmeier led with a 57 for the girls, Jay Remsburg was medalist with a 41.
EXIRA-EHK
In a meet rescheduled from a week earlier, the Rolling Valley Conference golfers were in competition, with the girls at Atlantic Golf & Country Club and the boys at Crestwood Hills in Anita.
Exira-EHK’s boys finished fourth, with Trey Petersen firing in a team-best 39. Aiden Potts (48), Dane Paulsen (52) and Davis Larsen (58) were also scorers, while Derrek Kommes (59) and Gavin Bengard (62) also competed.
For the Girls, Mollie Rasmussen had a 54 and Shay Burmeister a 59.