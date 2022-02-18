ANITA – A pair of buzzer-beating shots gave Exira-EHK the momentum in their Iowa Class 1A quarterfinal game vs. Nodaway Valley.
First to rally, then to extend a lead.
Free throws finished it off, as the Spartans were 10-of-11 in the final 1:18 to upend Nodaway Valley, 69-56, Monday night in Anita.
“That was a pretty big shot, taken by a kid that doesn’t necessarily take that kind of shot a lot,” said Spartan coach Doug Newton after his team improved to 14-8 on the year. “But he throws up the shot with confidence ... and it gave us a little bit more of a cushion after halftime.”
Derrek Kommes was the player Newton was referring to. He took the shot that beat the first-quarter buzzer that cut what had been an eight-point Wolverines lead, 10-2 in the opening minutes, to just one, at 13-12. Easton Nelson got a basket off an assist early in the second quarter to make it 14-13, and except for a 16-16 tie off a Wolverine three-pointer by Dawson Nelson, the Spartans never trailed again.
Kommes once again had the hot hand and it was his three-pointer just moments ahead of the halftime buzzer that built a 35-27 halftime lead for the Spartans.
The lead grew to as much as 14 in the second half before the Wolverines rallied off three point baskets. The Spartan lead grew to as small as six, at 57-51, with four minutes remaining before Newton’s team settled down.
The Spartans made 13-of-16 in the second half from the line in the second half to ice this one away, including a pair of 4-for-4s by Cash Emgarten and Trey Petersen.
After a missed free throw on an early one-and-bonus, “We settled down and ... the free throws were obviously huge,” said Newton. “We had some guys who stepped up. It’s what we talked about ... we want to be fouled. We want to be that guy who steps up and makes foul shots. That was huge and they did that.”
Emgarten ended with 19 points, while Aiden Flathers added 16, Petersen 13 and Jackson Radcliff 12. The Spartans made nine three-point shots.
Jeremy Blake, a former assistant coach for Atlantic and husband of Trojan volleyball coach Michelle Blake, ended his first season as Nodaway Valley’s coach end 8-14. Boston Devault ended with a team-high 18 points, while Dawson Nelson added 12.
“Hats off to them. They’re an athletic team and they do a really good job,” said Newton.
The Spartans moved on to play IKM-Manning, a 46-44 upset winner over hosting CAM, in Thursday’s district semifinal at Avoca.