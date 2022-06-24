SOFTBALL
Audubon: Audubon posted a 2-1 day and brought home third place at the ACGC Tournament on Saturday, giving coach Eric Borkowski his 100th career win in the process.
The Wheelers began with a 22-1 win over Panorama, pounding out 15 hits in the rout. The game ran longer than usual due to lengthy at-bats for the Wheelers, including a seven-run first and 13-run sixth inning, the latter building on a 9-0 lead.
Mattie Nielsen went 2-for-5 with a home run while driving in three runs, while Jordan Mulford added five RBIs on two hits. Hannah Thygesen, Kylee Hartl, Addie Hocker, Michelle Brooks, Victoria Asmus and Alexis Obermeier all had two RBIs.
In the semifinals against MVAOCOU, Hocker stole home in the first inning to put the Wheleers up 1-0, and Brooks had a solo home run with two outs in the fourth to add to the lead. It wasn’t enough, as the Rams had a two-run home run in the top of the fifth, then the Wheeler defense broke down and allowed five unearned runs in an eventual 8-2 loss.
The Wheelers took the bronze-medal game, 13-5 over Coon Rapids-Bayard, where Hocker hit and double, and Kali Irlmeier and Obermeier each had a pair of RBIs.
This week, the Wheelers dropped three tight games: 8-7 to Missouri Valley on Monday, 4-1 to Logan-Magnolia on Tuesday and 10-9 to Treynor on Wednesday.
Against Missouri Valley, Michelle Brooks had two hits, including a home run, and four RBIs, as an early 7-0 Wheeler lead didn’t hold up. Victoria Asmus had the lone RBI for the Wheelers against the Class 2A No. 8 Panthers. Jordan Porsch had three RBIs while Kylee Hartl hit a home run in the loss to Treynor.
Audubon is now 7-11 on the year.
Exira-EHK: The Spartans went 2-0 at the Griswold Invitational Saturday afternoon, beating the host Tigers 9-3 before downing Mount Ayr 5-3 in their second game.
The Spartans took an early lead and never allowed the Tigers, limited to four hits off some strong pitching effort by Macy Emgarten, to catch up. Alisa Partridge had the hot bat, with three hits including a home run, and two RBIs. Mollie Rasmussen added a pair of hits while Hailey Bieker had two more RBIs.
In their win over Mount Ayr, Makenzie Riley had a home run and three RBIs, while Partridge had three hits and scored all three times. Emgarten struck out 12.
It was a pretty good week for Exira-EHK, as they began with a 16-4 win over West Harrison, where a 10-run first inning sent the Spartans to the dominant win.
The Spartans used a two-run second inning to complete its scoring before holding on for the 3-1 win over Woodbine Monday night. Then in Wednesday’s win over Glidden-Ralston, Emgarten had 12 strikeouts.
Exira-EHK also beat CAM, 12-1 on Thursday, June 16. The Spartans began putting the game out of reach in the fifth inning with three runs scored to take a 7-1 lead. Five more runs came in the sixth.
BASEBALL
Audubon: A night after surviving a late rally to beat Missouri Valley 15-14, Audubon got offensive once again, scoring three or more runs in three different innings in a big win over the Panthers Tuesday night.
The Wheelers pounded out 13 hits, with Jay Remsburg and Braden Wessel each having three. Gavin Smith had four RBIs,
Lo-Ma did have a 4-1 lead after 1-1/2 innings, but the Wheelers took the lead for good in the bottom of the second with a four-spot, adding another run in the third and then four in the fourth to put a little distance between them and the Panthers.
Cooper Nielsen pitched 3-1/3 innings of relief to get the win, striking out four while giving up seven hits and four earned Panther runs.
In Monday’s late-night game at Missouri Valley, the Wheelers needed all 22 of their hits and every one of their runs, as they took a 15-8 lead going into the bottom of the seventh before the Big Reds rallied to erase every one of the Wheelers’ insurance runs. Wheeler pitchers issued 12 walks.
Still, it was four hits by Cooper Nielsen, and five others with three each – Gavin Smith, Braden Wessel, Jay Remsburg, Alex Foran and Carson Meaike – that won the day for the Wheelers.
Exira-EHK: The top of the lineup for ACGC set the table, and the rest of the team had plenty of contributions as they pushed past the Spartans Tuesday night in Elk Horn.
Brock Littler, Tegan Slaybaugh and Miles Kading combined for nine runs on nine hits to power the Chargers in this non-conference contest. Kading added three RBI while Charlie Crawford had four on the night.
The Spartans were held to four hits, but drew nine walks and had six batters hit by inexperienced Charger pitchers. Still, the Spartans couldn’t take full advantage, falling behind 8-1 after two innings. Tyler Kingery led the hit parade for the Spartans with two hits and an RBI.
Dane Paulsen took the loss for Exira-EHK, striking out seven and walking three in five innings of work. Noah Kading picked up the victory for ACGC, with four strikeouts, three walks and two hits allowed in 4-1/3 innings of work.
Exira-EHK’s began its week with a 4-3 loss to CAM last Thursday, June 16, where Cougar senior Lane Spieker’s walk-off solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning was the difference.
The Spartans had answered each of the Cougars’ scoring runs, taking a brief 2-1 lead in the top of the third inning, then tying the score again at 3-apiece in the top of the fourth. Spartan pitcher Tyler Kingery held CAM to three hits.
Exira-EHK also lost 6-0 to Woodbine on Monday before coming back to down Glidden-Ralston 15-3 Wednesday night. In the win over G-R, a seven-run second inning broke the game open for the Spartans.