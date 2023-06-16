BASEBALL
Audubon:
- The Wheelers broke their losing streak last Friday, June 9, with a come-from-behind 4-3 win over AHSTW.
Two runs in the bottom of the seventh produced the victory. Brody Schultes had two hits and drove in a run, while Aaron Olsen tripled and drove in a run. Carson Meaike picked up the win after getting the final four outs in relief of Schultes.
The Wheelers dropped games Monday to Riverside (7-6) and Treynor (16-6).
It was back-and-forth against Riverside, with Audubon leading 4-3 after two innings, before Riverside went up by two runs with a three-run third. Neither team led by more than two runs the whole night. Evan Alt scored twice, while Gavin Larsen had three hits and Cooper Nielsen drove home two runs.
In the game vs. Treynor, the Wheelers couldn’t hold on to a 6-0 lead at the top of the first. Nielsen had two RBIs to lead the early effort, but the Cardinals cut the lead in half in the bottom half of the first, slowly closed in and then opened up the game with a nine-run fifth inning.
Exira-EHK:
- The Spartans picked up their first win over CAM in six years, beating the Cougars 9-3 Friday, June 9, at Anita.
All nine runs were scored in the top of the third, as all game long the Spartans drew nine walks and took advantage of four hit batters. Despite getting just six hits, the Spartans were able to bat around and the entire starting lineup scored. Jaiden Pettipier’s double was the big blow, with three runs scored.
Trey Petersen picked up a signature win, striking out eight in scattering eight hits in six innings, and never allowing more than one Cougar run to score in any inning. It was 1-0 CAM when the Spartan uprising began, and the Cougars never responded until late.
Other results were a tough 3-2 loss to Iowa Class 1A No. 7 Coon Rapids-Bayard, and a dominant 11-1 win over winless Ar-We-Va.
Against the Crusaders, the Spartans scored two runs in the top of the first inning and held that lead until the bottom of the fifth, when the Crusaders tied things up. The winning run came in the bottom of the seventh. Petersen and Easton Nelson had the RBI hits.
Alex Hansen had the hard-luck loss, giving up just four hits and walking two in his 83-pitch outing, striking out four. Winning Crusader pitcher Cade Behrens, by contrast, used 108 pitches in his four-hitter, and he walked four and struck out 10.
Derrek Kommes struck out five in the victory over the Rockets.
SOFTBALL
Audubon:
- The past week started out well for coach Eric Borkowski’s squad, with a dominant performance by Alexis Obermeier in a 9-0 win Thursday, June 8, over Tri-Center, pitching a four-hit shutout. Then, the Wheelers held on as an AHSTW rally fell short in a 4-3 Audubon win Friday, June 9.
Then came a pair of losses: A 7-1 loss to Riverside on Monday at home and a 4-2 loss Tuesday against Treynor.
Sophia Fenner was dominant in the Lady Dawgs’ win, allowing just four hits. Obermeier was better statistically pitching, with nine strikeouts and walking one, despite giving up nine hits, but errors spelled doom as the Lady Dawgs pulled away with four runs in the top of the sixth.
Mattie Nielsen, Jordan Porsch, Addie Hocker, and Kylee Hartl each collected one hit to lead Audubon Wheelers Varsity.
Against Treynor, the game was tied at two with Treynor batting in the bottom of the sixth when Obermeier induced a hit into a fielder’s choice, but one run scored, and the Cardinals added an insurance run after that.
Obermeier allowed just three hits, while Addie Hocker, Kylee Hartl, Anna Larsen, Obermeier, and Jordan Porsch each collected one hit to lead the way.
The Wheelers co-host a tournament with ACGC this weekend. Saturday’s games are at Guthrie Center, and the Wheelers drew Ogden in the first round at 9 a.m. Depending on the outcome, the next game would be at 12:30 p.m. (with a loss) or 2:15 p.m. (with a win), but the opponent would be either MVAOCOU or Treynor, those two teams playing at 10:45 a.m.
The lower half of the bracket has ACGC vs. Coon-Rapids Bayard at 9 a.m., and Missouri Valley vs. Southwest Valley at 10:45 a.m. Fifth- and seventh-place games are at 4 p.m., and championship and third-place games are at 5:45 p.m.
Exira-EHK:
- Coach Andrea Schwery’s team will get another test this weekend – weather permitting – with a showdown at the Griswold Invitational against the unbeaten Tigers.
That comes later, but for now, the Spartans remain hot, the latest coming with a 14-2 win over Ar-We-Va Wednesday night.
It was a hit parade, as Hailey Bieker had three hits and Quinn Grubbs, Shay Burmeister, Gemini Goodwin, Harlee Fahn and Hannah Nelson each had two hits. Grubbs and Goodwin each scored three times, while Riley Miller added a hit and, in the circle, gave up just three hits and struck out nine in the four-inning victory.
The Spartans also handled CAM (9-1) and Coon Rapids-Bayard (5-0), for a collective 28-3 margin in the past three games. Miller allowed just two hits in the win over CR-B, a game where doubles by Grubbs and Fahn were among four hits. Grubbs and Taryn Petersen eac had three hits in the win over CAM.