AUDUBON – Stefi Beisswenger appreciates running with a senior leader like Hannah Thygesen.
Especially on a tough, hilly cross country course like the Audubon Golf & Country Club, the home course for Beisswenger, Thygesen and their Audubon teammates.
“It was pretty fun having her run with me,” said Beisswenger, about a half hour after picking up her first high school cross country victory with a convincing win at Thursday afternoon’s Audubon Invitational.
The Wheeler freshman pulled into the lead late in the first mile and kept up the pace in running to a winning time of 21:56.7.
Once she pushed past Steinmetz, Beisswenger kept up the pace, eventually turning in a 27-second win.
“The first mile was simple, but then I decided to step it up and go for the lead,” said Beisswenger.”Having a first place it makes me feel good about myself and the effort I’ve been putting in.”
Audubon coach Pete Dammel noted how Beisswenger has slowly found herself and it’s resulted in finding her pace and growing confidence.
“And now it’s starting to show,” said Dammel, picking up on a point about how she’s learned from both Thygesen and another senior, Grace Slater. “A couple of awesome senior leaders and the three of them work hard together in practice. Everybody takes turns being up front and it’s a lot of fun.”
Thygesen is appreciative of the efforts Beisswenger has put in so far this year.
“Stefi works hard and puts a lot of effort into what she does. I’m pretty proud of her and she’s a good asset to the team,” said Thygesen, who came in third with a 22:28.3 time. “Most of the time, we start together and then Stefi usually fades away from me. But we always encourage each other and push each other the short time we’re together.”
Only one team, IKM-Manning had a complete contingent finish as just 21 runners crossed the finish line.
Autumn Zaiger was 15th with a time of 28:16.6, while Madison Burr came in at 30:01.1, good for 17th. Slater was injured during the second mile and had to drop out.
Jackson Deist led the boys with a time of 19:19.1, good for sixth place. Behind him were Ely Deist (18th, 21:38.4), Mason Steckler (25th, 23:21.6) and Derek Bald (32nd, 27:21.0).
“Nice strong runner and really enjoying him,” said Dammel. “He’s a football player so he’s doing double duty but he’s an excellent leader and wonderful to work with.”
EXIRA-EHK
Exira-EHK coach Terry Weisenborn was happy with his team’s efforts, particuarly Ella Petersen, Macy Emgarten and Trevor Hill-Borger. The Spartans didn’t have a full contingent due to several athletes being busy with other activities.
Petersen was tops for the Spartan girls, seventh with a time of 23:55.5. Also competing were Macy Emgarten (12th, 26:47.9), Kate Hansen (13th 26:50.6) and Ruby Vanderwal (18th, 30:04.7).
For the boys, it was Treaven Hill-Borger with a time of 21:52.2, good for 19th place.
“This is one of the tougher courses around so the kids have to work extremely hard to battle the hills,” he said. “We’ve performed well ... and I’m sure we had some personal records.”